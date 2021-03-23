https://twitchy.com/samj-3930/2021/03/23/amazing-isnt-it-ilhan-omar-doesnt-believe-a-shooters-race-or-ethnicity-should-be-front-and-center-unless-she-does-screenshot/

Looking at Ilhan Omar’s response to the suspected gunman in Boulder being identified as a Muslim, we are reminded of the time she said of 9/11, ‘some people did some thing.’

Now, we don’t necessarily disagree with her when she says a suspected gunman’s race and ethnicity shouldn’t be ‘front and center,’ but considering how quickly the Left went the ‘evil racist white guy’ route we can’t take her all that seriously. Not to mention her own tweet that’s not even a week old about suspected gunman Robert Aaron Long.

Amazing, yes. And not in a good way.

When you’re part of the problem you’re trying to solve. — Torrey M. Spears 🇺🇸 (@torreymspears) March 23, 2021

The amazing part is they are so apparently oblivious to the fact everything they say applies to them. — Rank Badjin (@badjin_rank) March 23, 2021

This is disappointing. I know it’s too much to ask, but I would just like for the people who govern us to be, at a minimum, serious people. — GianCarlo Canaparo (@GCanaparo) March 23, 2021

Serious people?

In Congress?

HA HA HA HA HA HA

Oh, sorry … now that is hilarious.

If it weren’t for outage politics there be no politics at all it seems these days. — Bob Lamond Jr (@rglamondjr) March 23, 2021

I would say expected rather than amazing. — American Deplorable (@BrianEvansSays) March 23, 2021

Typical.

Predictable.

Yeah … those work too.

***

Related:

Caleb Hull’s MASSIVE thread screen-shotting ‘idiotic leftists’ who jumped to politicize Boulder shooting and push a narrative that’s NOW falling apart is straight-FIRE

‘So you’re a RACIST’: Meena Harris explains why she deleted tweet using Boulder gunman to trash white men, makes things WORSE

BUSTED! Meena Harris (Kamala’s niece!) tries deleting tweet using Boulder gunman to frame white men as violent and ‘greatest terrorist threat’

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

