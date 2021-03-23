https://babylonbee.com/news/answer-these-ten-questions-and-well-match-you-with-the-perfect-christian-spouse/

Answer These Ten Questions, And We’ll Match You With The Perfect Christian Spouse

Are you a single Christian? Uh-oh… if you’re a Christian, being single is the absolute worst thing you can ever be. We need to fix that right now.

First, take one of the quizzes below. There’s one for the guys and one for the ladies. Once you’ve been matched with the ideal Christian mate, get yourself a Christian dating app or something and get dating!

Come on people– let this be the year you exchange that purity ring for an engagement ring!

