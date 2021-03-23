https://www.dailywire.com/news/aoc-known-for-photos-outside-trump-era-migrant-camp-quiet-during-biden-migrant-crisis

Far-left Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), who routinely slammed the Trump administration for so-called “concentration camps” at the southern border, has been silent on the devastating Biden-era migrant crisis.

Fox News has identified only two tweets from the congresswoman commenting on the Biden migrant crisis:

“This is not okay, never has been okay, never will be okay – no matter the administration or party,” Ocasio-Cortez posted to Twitter on Feb. 23, reacting to a Washington Post story titled, “First migrant facility for children opens under Biden.”

“It’s only 2 [months] into this admin [and] our fraught, unjust immigration system will not transform in that time. That’s why bold reimagination is so impt. DHS shouldn’t exist, agencies should be reorganized, ICE gotta go, ban for-profit detention, create climate refugee status [and] more,” Ocasio-Cortez continued.

On the same day, Fox News highlighted, Ocasio-Cortez responded to a Twitter user asking about how to deal with unaccompanied migrant children at the border: “1 short term shift is requiring influx facilities w/ children to be licensed,” she tweeted. “Another issue is whether these services should be contracted out the way they are. And whether facilities w/ controversial records (ex. Homestead) should even be reopened.”

The Biden border crisis has been growing more troubling by the day. In a Monday report, The Daily Wire noted that an internal leaked document from the Department of Homeland Security revealed that nearly a thousand child migrants have been kept in border detention facilities for longer than 10 days, which is far longer than the 72-hour maximum amount of time children are supposed to be housed in Customs and Border Protection custody.

Additionally, shocking photos at the border were released Monday by Project Veritas and the Biden administration has reportedly put what’s effectively a “gag order” on Border Patrol agents with the media, according to sources. The Biden administration has denied the gag order reports.

The Daily Wire reported:

James O’Keefe’s Project Veritas released new leaked photos from inside a border detention facility in Donna, Texas, that show hundreds of migrants sleeping on the floor with little space in between them despite the ongoing pandemic. “These photos were taken within the last few days,” a source told Project Veritas. “There are eight pods with eight cells each in the facility. At any given moment there are an average of 3,000 people in custody here.” “They [migrants] are separated by age or physical size depending on room,” the source said. “Fifty were COVID positive in these cells over the last few days.” O’Keefe also claims that he has received reports of “multiple sexual assaults, normal assaults and daily medical emergencies.”

During Trump’s tenure, AOC’s reaction to migrant issues was far different. As noted by Fox News, the congresswomen used terms like “cages,” “concentration camps,” and “internment camps” in relation to the Southern border nearly two dozen times between February 2018 and July 2019:

“The GOP has supported building mass concentration camps on the southern border. Kids & families are dying. Now they want money for more – [with] ZERO negotiation on how $ is spent. We can’t do that. They‘ve shown that when they get more money, they build more camps. #CloseTheCamps,” Ocasio-Cortez wrote on Twitter in June 2019, a year after former President Donald Trump signed an executive order ending the so-called family separation policy.

Notably, AOC was captured by a photojournalist in 2018 having an emotional reaction to a distant migrant facility separate by a fence. No children could be seen from Ocasio-Cortez’s location.

I’ll never forget this, because it was the moment I saw with my own eyes that the America I love was becoming a nation that steals refugee children from their parents,& caged them. More kids died after this. To date, no one has been held accountable. We need to save these kids. https://t.co/HhdMqc5zML — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) June 25, 2019

According to a New York Post report published Tuesday morning, a group of Democrats including Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) plan on traveling to the Southern border on Friday as the migrant crisis explodes.

As of Tuesday morning, it remains unclear if AOC will be attending.

