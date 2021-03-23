https://www.19fortyfive.com/2021/03/armata-russia-most-powerful-tank-yet-will-soon-be-on-display/

The Russian military is only now starting to take delivery of the new Armata T-14 main battle tank (MBT), but at least a few of the state-of-the-art armored vehicles will make an appearance at the upcoming Victory Day parade through Red Square in May. While it is not an actual military deployment, preparing the tanks for the event is still a significant undertaking.

Uralvagonzavod, the platform’s manufacturer and part of the state-owned Rostec defense conglomerate, now has a team working on equipment for the 2021 Victory Parade, and a number of specialists will ensure that the T-14 and other vehicles will be at their optimum performance. Russia plans to display the Armata tanks during the May 9 event alongside the Russian military’s T-90 and T-72B3.

“Our tanks are some of the best in the world and we must present them well at an event of this magnitude,” Sergei Stolyarov, head of the specialist team, told The Moscow Times.

This year’s parade marks the 76th anniversary of the defeat of Nazi Germany and the end of the Second World War in Europe. It will also be the sixth time that the T-14 Armata has appeared in the parade. While such military parades through Red Square have been routine – and have remained massive events even in the post-Soviet era – these have come at a cost. The 2015 parade resulted in damage to Moscow’s streets, which cost upwards of $80,000 to repair.

Uralvagonzavod has vowed that its tanks would not cause additional damage to the Russian capital’s street.

“The scope of the work also includes measures to ‘dress’ and ‘shoe’ the equipment with additional dynamic protection… in order to protect the capital’s asphalt and Red Square paving stones from damage,” Uralvagonzavod noted.

Moscow has also vowed to hold this year’s Victory Parade in May, and it will take place with the accustomed format while spectators’ presence will depend on the epidemic situation, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

“The parade’s format will be usual but as for the presence of spectators, their number and so on, this, of course, will depend on the requirements that will be defined together with Rospotrebnadzor [Russia’s consumer rights watchdog],” Peskov told Tass.

It has also been reported that the Immortal Regiment march, which typically involves people carrying on the memory of war veterans, would also be held this year, although its online format was also being prepared.

Russia seems to be going all-in with this year’s parade after last year’s was delayed to June 24 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Russian President Vladimir Putin chose that date for the parade because it was on that day in 1945 that the legendary historic parade of victors took place in Moscow’s Red Square. However, Victory Day parades were held on May 9, 2020, in Minsk and Ashgabat while mass events in all the other post-Soviet states on that day were canceled over the pandemic.

Peter Suciu is a Michigan-based writer who has contributed to more than four dozen magazines, newspapers and websites. He regularly writes about military small arms, and is the author of several books on military headgear including A Gallery of Military Headdress, which is available on Amazon.com.

