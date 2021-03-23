https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/03/barack-obama-blames-isis-inspired-boulder-shooting-disaffection-racism-misogyny-calls-gun-control/

Barack Obama blamed the ISIS-inspired Boulder shooting on “disaffection, racism and misogyny,” and called for more gun control.

“It is long past time for those with the power to fight this epidemic of gun violence to do so,” Obama said in a statement. “It will take time to root out the disaffection, racism and misogyny that fuels so many of these senseless acts of violence.”

“It’s time for leaders everywhere to listen to the American people when they say enough is enough – because this is a normal we can no longer afford,” he added.

A once-in-a-century pandemic cannot be the only thing that slows mass shootings in this country. It’s time for leaders everywhere to listen to the American people when they say enough is enough. pic.twitter.com/7MEJ87Is3E — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) March 23, 2021

The Boulder, Colorado killer was publicly identified on Tuesday after his supermarket killing spree.

21-Year-Old Ahmad Al-Issa killed 10 ten people including 51-year-old police officer Eric Talley on Monday during a shooting spree at a King Sooper’s grocery store.

Al-Issa was charged with 10 Counts of First Degree Murder.

The Boulder shooter was a Middle Eastern male and the Atlanta shooter targeted sex workers at the massage parlors because he had a sex addiction but when have facts ever mattered to Obama and the left-wing media?

