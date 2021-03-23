http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/4pLAe4RxDn0/

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officials finally released photos and video from inside unaccompanied migrant minor holding facilities in Texas. The disclosures came one day after a Texas congressman and Project Veritas released leaked images from inside the Donna, Texas, facility.

“CBP continues to transfer unaccompanied minors to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) as quickly and efficiently as possible after they are apprehended on the Southwest Border,” officials said in a written statement. “In order to protect the health and safety of our workforce and those in our care we continue to discourage external visitors in our facilities; however, CBP is working to balance the need for public transparency and accountability.”

Monday morning, Axios published leaked photos provided by U.S. Representative Henry Cuellar (D-TX), Breitbart Texas reported. A few hours later, Project Veritas began tweeting photos and video leaked from inside the facility.

Below are two videos and multiple photos released by CBP officials on Tuesday morning. These photos and videos are only from the recently constructed soft-sided facilities and do not show the conditions of migrant children being held in facilities at Border Patrol stations.

Donna, Texas, processing facility: “The temporary facility was constructed due to the renovation of the permanent Centralized Processing Center in McAllen, Texas, and augments CBP’s ability to safely process family units and unaccompanied alien children (UACs) encountered and in the custody of the U.S. Border Patrol,” CBP stated.

El Paso, Texas, processing facility:

Still photos from unaccompanied migrant minor processing facilities:

