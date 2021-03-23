https://www.oann.com/biden-in-2019-we-should-surge-to-the-border-people-seeking-asylum/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=biden-in-2019-we-should-surge-to-the-border-people-seeking-asylum

Migrants are seen in custody at a U.S. Customs and Border Protection processing area under the Anzalduas International Bridge, Friday, March 19, 2021, in Mission, Texas. A surge of migrants on the Southwest border has the Biden administration on the defensive. The head of Homeland Security acknowledged the severity of the problem Tuesday but insisted it's under control and said he won't revive a Trump-era practice of immediately expelling teens and children. An official says U.S. authorities encountered nearly double the number children traveling alone across the Mexican border in one day this week than on an average day last month. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Migrants are seen in custody at a U.S. Customs and Border Protection processing area under the Anzalduas International Bridge, Friday, March 19, 2021, in Mission, Texas. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 8:19 AM PT – Tuesday, March 23, 2021

Joe Biden has been trying to brush off blame for the migrant crisis despite inviting people to come to the border since 2019. In recent days, however, the administration has tried to push-back against accusations he inspired the current surge of migrants flooding the border.

In a Monday news conference, Press Secretary Jen Psaki tried to shift the burden for Biden’s incoherent messaging on the matter. She said his numerous statements throughout the years encouraging mass immigration have been taken out of context and, instead, blamed President Trump for the current administration’s failings on border security.

“Sometimes there’s language that is used by some that is not complete, including the full context of his comments,” Psaki stated. “I will say that he still believes that he wants our country to be a place where there is asylum processing at the border, where people are considered and go through a proper process.”

Joe Biden has claimed he has been consistent in asking migrants to stay in their home countries. However, a recently uncovered video from a presidential debate in 2019 shows Biden clearly telling asylum seekers the U.S. would be open to them if he won the presidency.

There were more than 100,000 border apprehensions last month alone with many migrants being seen wearing Biden 2020 shirts and waving Biden 2020 flags.

A donated campaign flag for U.S. President Joe Biden flies over tents at a makeshift camp of migrants at the border port of entry leading to the United States, Wednesday, March 17, 2021, in Tijuana, Mexico. The migrant camp shows how confusion has undercut the message from Biden that it’s not the time to come to the United States. Badly misinformed, some 1,500 migrants who set up tents across the border from San Diego harbor false hope that Biden will open entry briefly and without notice. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

A donated campaign flag for U.S. President Joe Biden flies over tents at a makeshift camp of migrants at the border port of entry leading to the United States, Wednesday, March 17, 2021, in Tijuana, Mexico. The migrant camp shows how confusion has undercut the message from Biden that it’s not the time to come to the United States. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

MORE NEWS: Biden border crisis overwhelms border patrol

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...