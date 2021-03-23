https://www.oann.com/biden-in-2019-we-should-surge-to-the-border-people-seeking-asylum/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=biden-in-2019-we-should-surge-to-the-border-people-seeking-asylum

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 8:19 AM PT – Tuesday, March 23, 2021

Joe Biden has been trying to brush off blame for the migrant crisis despite inviting people to come to the border since 2019. In recent days, however, the administration has tried to push-back against accusations he inspired the current surge of migrants flooding the border.

In a Monday news conference, Press Secretary Jen Psaki tried to shift the burden for Biden’s incoherent messaging on the matter. She said his numerous statements throughout the years encouraging mass immigration have been taken out of context and, instead, blamed President Trump for the current administration’s failings on border security.

“Sometimes there’s language that is used by some that is not complete, including the full context of his comments,” Psaki stated. “I will say that he still believes that he wants our country to be a place where there is asylum processing at the border, where people are considered and go through a proper process.”

Joe Biden has claimed he has been consistent in asking migrants to stay in their home countries. However, a recently uncovered video from a presidential debate in 2019 shows Biden clearly telling asylum seekers the U.S. would be open to them if he won the presidency.

“I would, in fact, make sure that there is—we immediately surge to the border, all those people seeking asylum.” – Candidate Biden in September of 2019. We should believe him when he tells us his plans to create a crisis in advance. pic.twitter.com/vb74jKTT3i — Kevin McCarthy (@GOPLeader) March 20, 2021

There were more than 100,000 border apprehensions last month alone with many migrants being seen wearing Biden 2020 shirts and waving Biden 2020 flags.

