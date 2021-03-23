https://www.dailywire.com/news/biden-in-regular-contact-with-obama-to-consult-and-talk-about-a-range-of-issues-wh-official

President Joe Biden is in “regular” contact with former President Barack Obama to get advice on a wide range of issues, according to White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki.

Psaki made the revelation during Monday’s White House press briefing (emphasis added):

REPORTER: President Obama is taking part, I think within the next hour, in an event with Protect Our Care, talking about the Affordable Care Act. Has — has he — the question is: Has he visited the White House yet? Or, indeed, are there any — do you know how often he has spoken to President Biden? And are there any plans for him to take part in advocacy at administration events going forward? PSAKI: Well, I will say, having a unique view of this question, they are not just — they were not just the President and Vice President; they are friends, and they consult and talk about a range of issues. And, you know, I would expect that continues through the course of President Biden’s presidency. That can be done over the phone, it turns out. And I don’t — I think if President Obama had been here, you would all know; he’s a recognizable figure. But I expect, given former President Obama’s work on the Affordable Care Act, President Biden’s commitment to expanding access to healthcare throughout his presidency, that, you know, it’s an issue they’ll talk about. But in terms of what he’ll be involved in, I would point you to his team. Eric Schultz — I can give you his phone number if you need it. REPORTER: Do you know how many times they’ve spoken since Inauguration Day? PSAKI: I don’t have an exact number for you. You know, they keep in regular touch and our teams are in regular touch about a range of issues.

The question came after Biden repeatedly fell last week while trying to walk up the steps to Air Force One, which occurred one day after he referred to Vice President Kamala Harris as “President Harris.”

Dr. Ronny Jackson, who served as the White House physician to former Presidents Obama and Donald Trump, sounded the alarm on Sunday about Biden, suggesting “something’s not right” with him following his fall last week.

“I served as White House physician under THREE Presidents,” Jackson said in a tweet. “I’ve seen what it takes physically AND mentally to do the job. I can tell you right now that the way Biden is hiding from the public is a MAJOR red flag. Something’s not right!”

I served as White House physician under THREE Presidents. I’ve seen what it takes physically AND mentally to do the job. I can tell you right now that the way Biden is hiding from the public is a MAJOR red flag. Something’s not right! — Ronny Jackson (@RonnyJacksonTX) March 21, 2021

“Notice when President Biden runs up the stairs of Air Force One, and last year, of course, he was mocking President Trump going down a ramp when he was at West Point,” Dr. Mark Siegel told Fox News host Tucker Carlson on Friday. “Now he’s saying I’m a runner. Well, he actually isn’t a runner anymore, by the way, but he slips several times on that ramp.”

“And I have a question, could he have had a misstep? Could it be the wind the way the White House is saying? Could it be related to his broken foot last year and the boot he wore?” Siegel continued. “Or, could it be a gait problem related to a cognitive problem? I think the American people have the right to know the answer to that. And you know, when I was down at the White House, and you sent me down there in July, President Trump brought up this issue of sharpness, of cognition, as being necessary for a president… But what about the real question about cognition about sharpness to be president? And I think that that’s an issue of great concern here.”

“And I’m not his doctor, and I’ve never examined him, but I’m not the only one that’s raising this question about him not having press conferences, about how just yesterday he was calling Vice President Harris, ‘President Harris,’ I mean, that he’s done that several times,” Siegel added. “That could be a Freudian slip. Or it could be something worse, something neurologic, something cognitive.”

The Biden administration claimed that Biden was “100% fine” following the fall, which they attributed to the wind.

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

