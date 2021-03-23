https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/black-lives-matter-traps-shoppers-inside-rochester-store/
Tyler O’Neill has the full story at PJ Media…
A mob of Black Lives Matter agitators in Rochester, N.Y., physically trapped shoppers in a Wegmans grocery store on Tuesday, the one-year anniversary of the death of 41-year-old black man Daniel Prude. As shoppers struggled to escape, the agitators wrote Black Lives Matter slogans on the parking lot asphalt with chalk. The shoppers did find a way out and the store appears to be closed.