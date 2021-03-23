https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/robert-spencer/2021/03/23/boulder-shooter-is-a-product-of-the-left-n1434561

The man who murdered ten people in a Boulder, Colorado supermarket Monday has been identified as a Muslim migrant ISIS sympathizer named Ahmad Al Issa (which is how he himself wrote his name on his Facebook and Twitter accounts, not “Alissa” as the establishment media has been spelling it). This identification immediately destroyed the narrative that leftist “journalists” ran with all of Monday evening and Tuesday morning, that the shooter was one of those “right-wing extremists” – you know, those people who are, according to DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, the “most lethal and persistent” threat the U.S. faces today. Ironically, while Al Issa is clearly not the “white supremacist” of leftist fantasy, he is just as plainly a product of the leftist subculture that is so prevalent in America today.

On his Facebook and Twitter accounts, which have both been taken down, Al Issa demonstrated beyond the shadow of any doubt that he is a convinced, committed leftist. On September 18, 2018, he wrote on his Facebook page above a photo of Donald Trump (in all the quotes from Al Issa’s social media, the spelling and grammar are as in the original): “He inherited a growing economy and the unemployment rate was low the economy was on an upward spiral he won because of racism.” That same day, he wrote over a link to a Washington Post story excoriating Trump for his supposed mistreatment of refugees: “Trumps such a d**k.”

On March 16, 2019, after the mosque shootings in Christchurch, New Zealand, he suggested that the shootings took place because of society-wide “Islamophobia”: “The Muslims at the #christchurch mosque were not the victims of a single shooter. They were the victims of the entire Islamophobia industry that vilified them.”

All this makes it abundantly clear that not only is Ahmad Al Issa not a “white supremacist,” but he is a living manifestation of the effects of Leftism in America today. After migrating from Syria as a child during the Obama administration, he, and many others like him, has been inundated with relentless propaganda about how he is a victim of a racist and “Islamophobic” society that will never give him a fair shake, and is institutionally determined to make sure he will never succeed. He has been told that Trump hated Muslims and that his followers were precisely the people who were keeping him down and denying him access to the privilege that they themselves enjoyed at the expense of the “brown” people they despised.

The Democratic Party has been stoking this kind of resentment and feeding it to young people in schools, colleges, and universities for years. Ahmad Al Issa is a product of their indoctrination. That in itself may be one reason why Leftist “journalists” and professional agitators such as Tariq Nasheed (who kept insisting that Al Issa was white, i.e., as “privileged” as any white American supposedly is, even after his identity was revealed; this will come as news to Al Issa’s fellow white Arab, the noted “person of color” Linda Sarsour) are so intent on driving home the point that this was a “white” shooter acting out of the hatred that is intrinsic to American culture: to deflect attention away from the fact that he is not a product of American culture at all, but of the Left’s subculture of hatred and resentment.

If we had a sane political environment in the country today, that is the hateful subculture the Justice Department would be concerned about. Instead, even as Antifa continues to make the Great Northwest into a radioactive wasteland of violence, lawlessness, and filth, the leftist subculture isn’t even on the radar screen. And Ahmad Al Issa isn’t going to put it there. If Old Joe (who of course seized the opportunity to call again for the disarming of the American people) and his handlers, as well as America’s law enforcement and intelligence agencies, really wanted to make sure there aren’t any more attacks of this kind, they would investigate where Al Issa went to school, what he learned there, what was and is taught at his mosque (he was a devout Muslim), and the like. But that is just a trifle less likely than Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer apologizing for poisoning the American public discourse over the last few years and moving to demonize, marginalize, and silence their legitimate opposition. If one thing is certain in Biden’s handlers’ America, it is that there will be many, many more Ahmad Al Issas.

