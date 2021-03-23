https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/544529-boulder-shooting-suspect-had-assault-rifle-used-body-armor

The suspect detained in connection with the shooting at a grocery store in Boulder, Colo., that left 10 people dead had an assault rifle and used body armor, according to authorities.

The new details were noted in an arrest warrant for 21-year-old Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa published by The Colorado Sun.

According to the arrest warrant, multiple people called the police as the shooting took place at a King Soopers grocery store. One witness said that the suspect was “wearing an armored vest and was about 5’8” tall, with a chubby build and and approximately 280 pounds.”

Alissa was also described by witnesses as “having a black AR-15 and blue jeans that he might have body armor on.”

When he was taken into custody, Alissa allegedly put his gear down inside of the King Soopers. A photograph of the items included “a green tactical vest, a rifle (possible AR-15), a semiautomatic handgun, a pair of jeans and a dark colored long-sleeved shirt. There was blood around the items.”

Police also stated that a search of law enforcement databases revealed that Alissa purchased a Ruger AR-556 pistol on March 16.

A detective interviewed a woman that lived at the same residence where Alissa lives on Monday evening. The woman said that she knew one of Alissa’s brothers had a handgun, and she stated that Alissa was seen playing with what she described as a “machine gun” two days prior.

Police announced on Tuesday that Alissa was charged with 10 counts of first-degree murder in connection to the attack. He is being treated at a hospital and expected to be booked into the county jail.

The motive for the attack remains unclear.

The Washington Post reported that the attack took place just 10 days after the state’s 2018 assault weapons ban was blocked in court.

