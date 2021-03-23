https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/544480-boulder-supermarket-shooting-suspect-charged-with-10-counts-of-murder

Police have charged a suspect in the Boulder, Colo. supermarket shooting with 10 counts of first-degree murder in an attack left 10 people dead on Monday, including a police officer.

Police identified a 21-year-old man from Arvada, Colo., as the suspect in the shooting at the King Soopers grocery store during a Tuesday morning during a press conference.

Boulder Police Chief Maris Herold said officers responded within minutes of the shooting and exchanged gunfire with the man, who was taken into custody shortly before 3:30 p.m. MDT. The suspect was transported to the hospital and was currently in stable condition, she said.

Herold read the names of the 10 victims, who ranged in age from 20 to 65, saying all had been identified and all of their families were notified by early Tuesday morning before 4 a.m.

Victims included Boulder Officer Eric Talley, who was the first officer to arrive on the scene.

Police have not yet determined a motive for the shooting.

