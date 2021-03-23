https://twitchy.com/samj-3930/2021/03/23/breaking-boulder-co-shooting-suspect-identified-as-21-year-old-ahmad-alyssa/

A suspect has been named in the mass shooting at a King Sooupers in Boulder, CO on Monday, March 22 where ten people lost their lives.

The suspect in the Boulder, CO shooting has been identified as Ahmad Alyssa, 21, of Arvada. He is charged with 10 counts of first degree murder. Oldest victim 65, youngest 20 — Aaron Katersky (@AaronKatersky) March 23, 2021

He is being held on 10 counts of first-degree murder.

Boulder Police have identified the shooter in yesterday’s violence at King Soopers as 21-year-old Ahmad Alyssa of Arvada. He is being held on ten counts of murder. The victims range in age from 20 to 65. — KOA NewsRadio 850 AM & 94.1 FM (@KOAColorado) March 23, 2021

Police identify 21-year-old Ahmad Alyssa as suspect in Boulder shooting — via @nypost https://t.co/UNLKUGAFrm — Tom Durante (@TomDurante) March 23, 2021

From the NY Post:

The suspected gunman in Monday’s horrific shooting in Boulder has been identified as 21-year-old Ahmad Alyssa. Police say he entered the King Soopers supermarket and opened fire in the afternoon, killing 10. He exchanged gunfire with cops before he was taken into custody.

***

