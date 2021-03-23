https://twitchy.com/samj-3930/2021/03/23/busted-meena-harris-kamalas-niece-tries-deleting-tweet-using-boulder-gunman-to-frame-white-men-as-violent-and-greatest-terrorist-threat/

Meena Harris is Kamala Harris’ niece. So we weren’t entirely surprised to see her jump on the ‘white man bad and evil’ bandwagon exploiting the tragic shooting at a King Soopers in Boulder, CO on Monday afternoon. She tweeted this …

The Atlanta shooting was not even a week ago. Violent white men are the greatest terrorist threat to our country. — Meena Harris (@meenaharris) March 22, 2021

Oops, she deleted it.

Probably because the gunman’s name is Ahmad, which is not exactly the Jim Bob she and the rest of the vultures on the Left were hoping for so they could continue to push their white supremacy nonsense. Luckily, Twitter and tweets are forever.

We got it.

One Harris is just like another …

Violent white men are the greatest terrorist threat to our country.

Huh.

This seems sort of short-sighted now that we know the gunman’s name is Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa.

Just sayin’.

She left these two tweets up:

I saw Boulder trending and I immediately knew. My heart is with everyone affected by this horrific tragedy. — Meena Harris (@meenaharris) March 22, 2021

This is absolutely devastating, from someone inside the store where the Boulder shooting happened: “It seemed like all of us had imagined we’d be in a situation like this at some point in our lives.” — Meena Harris (@meenaharris) March 22, 2021

Gotta milk and exploit this situation … like any good Harris.

.@meenaharris what’s wrong? Did your narrative flop. Me so sowwweee pic.twitter.com/sOqvgpKTeK — Pete “Maverick” Mitchell (@mplslove87) March 23, 2021

We imagine we could spend all day going through the timelines of various blue-checks on the Left making complete fools of themselves babbling about white supremacy …

But we’ll spare ourselves, and you, that.

***

