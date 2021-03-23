https://twitchy.com/samj-3930/2021/03/23/caleb-hulls-massive-thread-mocking-idiotic-leftists-who-jumped-to-politicize-boulder-shooting-and-push-a-narrative-thats-now-falling-apart-is-straight-fire/
Major props to Caleb Hull for taking the time to put together this massive and hilariously humiliating thread of lefties doing what they always do and that’s jumping to a conclusion, opening their big mouths to make some sort of political statement they think matters, and then sticking their feet into said mouth.
Over and over again.
This thread is really something else … get some popcorn because it’s going to take you some time to get through but it’s WORTH IT.
THREAD: Here are all the idiotic leftists who immediately jumped to politicize the tragic Boulder shooting to push their narrative, only for it all to fall apart when it turns out the shooter is muslim…
Deadspin Editor: pic.twitter.com/pcPUgdPas3
— Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) March 23, 2021
Awww yes, the Rupar narrative about the GA gunman having a bad day.
Nice to see that stuck around.
Keep going.
Deadspin Editor + USA Today Editor
What makes this one even more ironic is that the shooter posted to his FB about needing a girlfriend. pic.twitter.com/dptSsk8bzd
— Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) March 23, 2021
Yeah, always angry about women.
*sigh*
“Activist, feminist, author”
How she reacted when she thought the shooter was white vs. when he turned out to be muslim: pic.twitter.com/V0Lj6ms2im
— Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) March 23, 2021
Can’t have one of these embarrassing threads without Amy Siskind.
— Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) March 23, 2021
HA HA HA HA
Wow.
“Two different Americas,” he says as he pulls in 125,000 likes on a tweet that is completely false. pic.twitter.com/zNDg935dG2
— Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) March 23, 2021
48k retweets.
This is just sad.
Global Correspondent for Byline Times: pic.twitter.com/AqvRXsPfcv
— Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) March 23, 2021
“He was white,” he says about the man who was not, in fact, white. pic.twitter.com/xSxpso8Jxt
— Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) March 23, 2021
Don Winslow is one of the worst.
“Comedian” pic.twitter.com/f6lXGB8HNM
— Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) March 23, 2021
(that is not what it is) pic.twitter.com/gzoZfzXnUa
— Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) March 23, 2021
Nope. Not even close, Rosanna.
(it was not a white man with a gun) pic.twitter.com/Ez0JCytRhH
— Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) March 23, 2021
and again… pic.twitter.com/td9I3ajphS
— Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) March 23, 2021
And again.
This narrative really isn’t going to age well. pic.twitter.com/8qX8to0p2K
— Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) March 23, 2021
Not at all.
Hey @meenaharris, I saw you deleted this tweet! Is it because the shooter isn’t white and is actually muslim? pic.twitter.com/BNopAjBawI
— Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) March 23, 2021
We really need to ban narrative-hungry morons with phones. pic.twitter.com/tIK3IRqWUJ
— Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) March 23, 2021
Seriously.
But then we might go out of business so never mind.
“The right relies on them for fundraising, political power, and intimidation against democracy.”
Okay, then what do we call it when you push a false narrative immediately after a shooting that turns out to be totally false? pic.twitter.com/FYOXQrcqYT
— Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) March 23, 2021
This is so ugly.
Shame on this guy.
This really isn’t going as planned for them. pic.twitter.com/wZJPV4sqt3
— Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) March 23, 2021
Amazing how many people jumped on this narrative train. pic.twitter.com/QoWZeM6SKs
— Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) March 23, 2021
😬😬😬 pic.twitter.com/nEyI0exvyx
— Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) March 23, 2021
“See a trend?” pic.twitter.com/vA9pkvL28U
— Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) March 23, 2021
Told you it’s long.
TWSS.
HA!
— Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) March 23, 2021
Ahem.
“I deleted a previous tweet pushing fake news to replace it with another tweet pushing fake news” pic.twitter.com/saAE2zxnAy
— Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) March 23, 2021
…no pic.twitter.com/Eg1crzrsvK
— Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) March 23, 2021
Hey @SHEsus__Christ, just saw you deleted this tweet! Just wanted to make sure you don’t forget about it! pic.twitter.com/fXvNHaSlnW
— Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) March 23, 2021
(It’s definitely not the tweet) pic.twitter.com/raoRBWXbkr
— Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) March 23, 2021
Yeah, and it’s an embarrassing tweet at that.
??? pic.twitter.com/MEQIZ8nM3h
— Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) March 23, 2021
Hey @mikel_jollett, just saw you blocked me. Is it because you knew you pushed a false narrative? pic.twitter.com/YLL8vrohxg
— Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) March 23, 2021
Hey @lacadri34, just saw you deleted your tweet, blocked me, and tried to push another narrative. Just wanted to make sure everyone sees this! pic.twitter.com/ZLgEAT49w5
— Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) March 23, 2021
Hey @MiaMBloom, you might want to delete this one! pic.twitter.com/yXOyOoFPtX
— Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) March 23, 2021
Wow, could these leftists look any dumber? LOL
Don’t answer that.
We know they could.
***
