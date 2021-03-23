https://www.toddstarnes.com/campus/california-mom-national-anthem-daughter-school-cancels-coronavirus/

Before you read, I want to strongly urge you to sign up for Todd’s free newsletter. It’s your only life line to conservative news and commentary. We can no longer rely on social media. Click here to subscribe.

One mom is pointing out coronavirus hypocrisy in California. A school district is allowed football players on the field but banned her daughter from singing the national anthem.

Sarah Moreta, whose 17-year-old daughter is a senior at Mission Viego High School in Orange County, said the school made the decision hours before the game Friday night.

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO TODD’S DAILY PODCAST!

“It’s just a joke,” Moreta told Fox News, adding that it was “devastating” for her daughter to learn she could not sing the Star-Spangled Banner nor could the band play but the cheer squad and football team were allowed to do their thing.

“These people can go on the football field and they can run around and sweat and yell and jump on each other, but band can’t bang a drum, and children can’t just sing a song by themselves in the middle of the same football field with nobody on it? If it’s about safety, which one’s safer?” the mother said.

Saddleback Valley Unified School District has conducted hybrid learning since September due to guidance from Gov. Gavin Newsom, who is currently worried about a recall effort.

Moreta’s daughter is set to graduate in June.

“She’s a senior and there are only so many opportunities they have left,” she told Fox News. “There are only so many home games, there’s only so many events, period.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) updated its policy for large events and gatherings this month where singing and shouting is occurring.

“Events where people engage in behaviors such as interacting with others from outside their own household, singing, shouting, not maintaining physical distancing, or not wearing masks consistently and correctly, can increase risk,” the CDC states.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

