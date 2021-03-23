https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/03/23/cinnamon-toast-crunch-says-there-is-no-possibility-this-blue-check-found-shrimp-tails-in-his-cereal/

It’s going to be one of those days. . .

Cinnamon Toast Crunch — yes, the cereal — was trending this morning over this photo from blue-check Jense Karp questioning if he found “shrimp tails” in his cereal:

Ummmm @CTCSquares – why are there shrimp tails in my cereal? (This is not a bit) pic.twitter.com/tTjiAdrnVp — Jensen Karp (@JensenKarp) March 22, 2021

Cinnamon Toast Crunch, sensing a PR disaster, immediately sought out information while also offering Karp a new box:

We’re sorry to see what you found! We would like to report this to our quality team and replace the box. Can you please send us a DM to collect more details? Thanks! — Cinnamon Toast Crunch (@CTCSquares) March 22, 2021

Who’s ready for some Zapruder-like analysis of the cereal?

The thought of a group of people at HQ zooming in and debating whether or not they could get away with saying this is *not* a shrimp tail is cracking me up. You just KNOW there were naysayers. Let us hear their stories. pic.twitter.com/vfKdVD4yLb — Nic🌀le (@NicoleESpears) March 23, 2021

Anyway, Karp isn’t quite ready to eat any more of what’s possibly the world’s most delicious cereal:

GUYS – I am not sure I’m ready for another box!!! https://t.co/OxRs5cvZPC — Jensen Karp (@JensenKarp) March 22, 2021

Cinnamon Toast Crunch bent over backward to satisfy its customer:

We understand your concern. We promise you that our team will look into this and get to the bottom of it – but in the meantime, we want to do everything we can to make this right. We’ll need further details to research. — Cinnamon Toast Crunch (@CTCSquares) March 22, 2021

And “after further investigation” they declared “there’s no possibility of cross contamination with shrimp”:

After further investigation with our team that closely examined the image, it appears to be an accumulation of the cinnamon sugar that sometimes can occur when ingredients aren’t thoroughly blended. We assure you that there’s no possibility of cross contamination with shrimp. — Cinnamon Toast Crunch (@CTCSquares) March 22, 2021

But actor and Twitchy regular Seth Rogen does not agree:

Yo that’s shrimp CT CRUNCH! — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) March 23, 2021

Are we being gaslit?

this gaslighting by the cinnamon toast crunch corporation is a national scandal. https://t.co/9EVSpjAzs4 — Dana Schwartz (@DanaSchwartzzz) March 23, 2021

Now, back to our regularly scheduled programming.

***

Tags:

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

