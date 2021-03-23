https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/03/23/cinnamon-toast-crunch-says-there-is-no-possibility-this-blue-check-found-shrimp-tails-in-his-cereal/

It’s going to be one of those days. . .

Cinnamon Toast Crunch — yes, the cereal — was trending this morning over this photo from blue-check Jense Karp questioning if he found “shrimp tails” in his cereal:

Cinnamon Toast Crunch, sensing a PR disaster, immediately sought out information while also offering Karp a new box:

Who’s ready for some Zapruder-like analysis of the cereal?

Anyway, Karp isn’t quite ready to eat any more of what’s possibly the world’s most delicious cereal:

Cinnamon Toast Crunch bent over backward to satisfy its customer:

And “after further investigation” they declared “there’s no possibility of cross contamination with shrimp”:

But actor and Twitchy regular Seth Rogen does not agree:

Are we being gaslit?

Now, back to our regularly scheduled programming.

