An Ohio coffee shop owner has made headlines after a recent

announcement in which he advised Biden supporters and transgender advocates to shy away from buying his coffee.

What are the details?

In a video shared to Rumble, Adam Newbold, former Navy SEAL and owner of C4 coffee in Lisbon, Ohio, said, “If you voted for Joe Biden, don’t buy our coffee, it’s not for you. If you believe there was nothing wrong with this election … don’t buy our coffee. It’s not for you.”

According to WKBN-TV, the vet continued, “If you feel that America is on the right track, and there’s nothing wrong with gender-neutral, don’t know which bathroom to use, whichever bathroom you feel like during the day … don’t buy our coffee, ’cause it’s not for you.”

Newbold also said that he was at the U.S. Capitol when people stormed the building during the Jan. 6 riot in Washington, D.C.

Though he insisted that he did not take part in any illegal activity, he reportedly added, “I was there, I witnessed the patriotic, angry Americans chanting ‘USA, USA.'”

Newbold — who condemned the violence that took place at the U.S. Capitol, according to the station — also reportedly said that while there, he “witnessed a very volatile situation,” and that it was an “absolute miracle it wasn’t more deadly than it was.”

WKBN reported that Newbold shared the video to Rumble on March 19, where he also said that those people who support kneeling during the national anthem should not purchase his product.

What else?

Last month, the 24-year veteran

said that the FBI questioned him over his appearance at the Capitol on Jan. 6.

Following the questioning, Newbold said that he was labeled a “traitor” and “domestic terrorist.”

“I’m a Navy SEAL,” he told Mahoning Matters. “I’m pretty extreme, but I’m not an anti-American extremist or anti-government extremist. I’m certainly not a terrorist or a traitor.”

Newbold has not been charged with any crimes in connection with the Jan. 6. riot and has said that he did not enter the Capitol during the event.

He told the outlet that he fears the country he fought for doesn’t exist any longer.

“I believe that things are not right with this country, and I believe that something was wrong with the election. I don’t know if, for sure, what happened could have changed the outcome, but I believe [election fraud] should have been looked at,” he said.

During the interview, he insisted that he has no interest in fighting the government and said that he has “lost faith in the system.”

“I personally don’t feel there is a Democrat and Republican Party. I think it’s all a facade,” he said at the time.

“I don’t believe that our government is run by ‘We the People’ any longer, and I don’t know if it ever will be again,” he added.

