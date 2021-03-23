https://www.theblaze.com/shows/louder-with-crowder/crowder-youtube-slaps-episode-with-age-restriction-allows-unrestricted-access-to-sexual-content

YouTube took action against two episodes of Louder with Crowder last week. One episode was removed while the other was slapped with an age restriction. Neither action on YouTube’s part were a problem for Steven Crowder except for the gross inconsistency with which the platform’s policy is applied.

To illustrate this his point, Crowder played several pieces of content currently viewable without restriction. Warning: This content is unsuitable for children. Viewer discretion advised

