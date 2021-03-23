https://www.foxnews.com/politics/cuomo-responds-to-shout-from-supporter-amid-scandals-im-not-going-anywhere-darling

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is facing calls for his resignation amid scandals, including allegations of sexual harassment from multiple women, but he clearly still has his female supporters, as was evidenced following an event where he announced a local church was going to be a vaccination site.

Cuomo addressed the media Monday morning alongside a virtual appearance by Rev. Al Sharpton, encouraging New Yorkers to get vaccinated and urging more houses of worship to open up as coronavirus vaccination sites. On his way out, he received a vote of confidence from a woman waiting outside.

CUOMO ACCUSER’S LAWYER CALLS ON AG TO END CUOMO’S ‘OBVIOUS INTERFERENCE’ WITH HARASSMENT PROBE

“I love you and you better stay where you are, we’ve got your back,” the woman called out as the governor entered a car.

Cuomo smiled, pulled down his mask and asked if the woman had been vaccinated yet.

“I love you,” she shouted again. “We love you, we need you at the finish line, you better stay.”

“OK, I’m not going anywhere, darling,” Cuomo responded before departing.

CUOMO ACCUSER CHARLOTTE BENNETT DISCUSSES ALLEGATIONS IN CBS INTERVIEW: ‘HE FELT LIKE HE WAS UNTOUCHABLE’

Cuomo has faced calls to resign from many officials – a lot of them fellow Democrats – including State Assembly and Senate members as well as New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, due to sexual harassment allegations and controversies related to coronavirus nursing home deaths. Cuomo has shrugged off the pressure so far, insisting that he will not resign.

New York Attorney General Letitia James is currently investigating the harassment allegations, and the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of New York is looking into nursing home deaths – which critics have blamed on a state directive requiring facilities to take in residents who had COVID-19 – and whether Cuomo released false data that underreported the number of fatalities.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The State Assembly’s Judiciary Committee is also conducting a broad impeachment inquiry that is covering both subjects.

Fox News’ Tamara Gitt contributed to this report.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

