Democrat Senator Tammy Duckworth (IL) was slammed on Tuesday for remarks about President Joe Biden’s nominees that were widely panned as racist and bigoted.

“I am a no vote on the floor, on all non diversity nominees,” Duckworth said. “You know, I will vote for racial minorities and I will vote for LGBTQ. But anybody else I’m not voting for.”

Patrice Lee Onwuka, director of Independent Women’s Forum, responded to Duckworth’s remarks by writing: “This is disgusting. I am a black woman and I don’t believe that senators should approve or deny cabinet nominees based on their skin color. That is not progress but racism.”

This is disgusting. I am a black woman and I don’t believe that senators should approve or deny cabinet nominees based on their skin color. That👏🏾 is 👏🏾 not 👏🏾 progress👏🏾 but 👏🏾 racism. — Patrice Lee Onwuka 🇫🇰🇺🇸 (@PatricePinkFile) March 23, 2021

Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-TX) responded by writing: “Remember when ‘I won’t support someone because of their skin color’ used to be racist?”

A) From the pool. Dem IL Sen Duckworth on effort to get more diverse nominees: “I am a no vote on the floor, on all non diversity nominees. You know, I will vote for racial minorities and I will vote for LGBTQ. But anybody else I’m not voting for.” — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) March 23, 2021

Seattle-based conservative radio host Jason Rantz wrote: “When you’re a Democrat, you’re encouraged to tokenize people and shout your racism and bigotry.”

When you’re a Democrat, you’re encouraged to tokenize people and shout your racism and bigotry. https://t.co/N3SQ39kbLK — (((Jason Rantz))) on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) March 23, 2021

“Duckworth is a vile disgusting bigot, a disgrace to the country, and a blathering moron on top of it. But at least she’s honest about it,” Daily Wire podcast host Matt Walsh wrote. “She should be removed from the senate for her professed racism. Also because she’s an incompetent goon.”

She should be removed from the senate for her professed racism. Also because she’s an incompetent goon. — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) March 23, 2021

Ben Shapiro, host of “The Ben Shapiro Show” and Daily Wire Editor Emeritus, responded to Duckworth’s remarks by tweeting: “This is called racism.”

This is called racism https://t.co/VTCC57cFun — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) March 23, 2021

