Failed Democratic candidate William O’Mara sent an image of a Klansman hood via Twitter to Daily Wire host Candace Owens, a black woman. When the hood image was reported to Twitter, the tech platform said the image did not violate their rules.

After Twitter kept the post up and O’Mara defended his tweeting, Owens announced her intention to file a police report against the Democrat, noting that she’s “DONE with you racist Democrats.”

O’Mara’s tweet came in response to a post from Owens criticizing left-wing activists groups.

“The #1 violent offenders against black people are other black people. The #1 violent offenders against Asian Americans are also black people,” Owens posted Monday. “But both #BlackLivesMatter and #AsianLivesMatter are campaigns dedicated to stomping out white supremacy because, clown world.”

O’Mara, captioning a photo of a KKK hood, wrote, “Yikes. You may’ve dropped this.”

Yikes. You may’ve dropped this. pic.twitter.com/yLk9YfILzD — Liam O’Mara for Congress (@LiamOMaraIV) March 23, 2021

After the tweet was reported, Twitter said their rules were not violated.

“For everyone that is suing [Twitter] for clear cut bias— they have written to me to let me know that sending klansmen hoods to black people does not violate any of their rules,” Owens posted, captioning a screenshot of Twitter’s message and O’Mara’s tweet.

“Racism is okay on this platform. Thanks [Twitter Safety]!” Owens added.

For everyone that is suing @Twitter for clear cut bias— they have written to me to let me know that sending klansmen hoods to black people does not violate any of their rules. Racism is okay on this platform. Thanks @TwitterSafety! pic.twitter.com/UsQeU3ENi0 — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) March 23, 2021

A Twitter user told Owens to send the tweet from O’Mara to the FBI.

“Yeah. And to my lawyer,” the conservative host replied. “This is blatantly racist and discriminatory.”

“Twitter has locked my account in the past for saying that people should open their stores during a lockdown,” Owens noted. “But klansmen hoods are totally community standard.”

Yeah. And to my lawyer. This is blatantly racist and discriminatory. Twitter has locked my account in the past for saying that people should open their stores during a lockdown. But klansmen hoods are totally community standard. — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) March 23, 2021

When criticized for sending the image of a KKK hood to a black women, O’Mara defended the post and accused Owens of being “a paid propagandist.”

“I tweeted it to someone making straight-up white supremacist arguments to exploit a fragile white male audience,” he argued. “Candace is a paid propagandist, and constantly recycles the same tropes we’ve seen work on that audience for two centuries.”

I tweeted it to someone making straight-up white supremacist arguments to exploit a fragile white male audience. Candace is a paid propagandist, and constantly recycles the same tropes we’ve seen work on that audience for two centuries. — Liam O’Mara for Congress (@LiamOMaraIV) March 23, 2021

The Democrat also responded to Owens’ post concerning Twitter’s response to his tweet.

“Fascinating. How is it a threat to suggest your arguments suit that mask?” he wrote. “Are you saying no person of colour makes white supremacist arguments?”

“It is, granted, a harsh way to highlight the problem, but the issue lies with your violent rhetoric, not mine. I hate and fear no-one,” added O’Mara.

Fascinating. How is it a threat to suggest your arguments suit that mask? Are you saying no person of colour makes white supremacist arguments? It is, granted, a harsh way to highlight the problem, but the issue lies with your violent rhetoric, not mine. I hate and fear no-one. — Liam O’Mara for Congress (@LiamOMaraIV) March 23, 2021

“Just got off the phone with the Riverside County Sheriff Department. Guess who is filing a police report against you for your little klansmen act that you keep defending?” Owens announced Tuesday afternoon.

“I am DONE with you racist Democrats thinking you can do and say whatever you want to black conservatives.”

“Might not be a crime on Twitter but guess what?! It’s a crime in the real world,” Owens added. “[Twitter Safety] you should be ashamed of yourself for allowing this to fly.”

Might not be a crime on Twitter but guess what?!

It’s a crime in the real world. @TwitterSafety you should be ashamed of yourself for allowing this to fly. — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) March 23, 2021

