Charlotte, NC — For over 70 million Americans, the last election’s hangover still looms large. However, the next one is going to become an issue sooner than most people think.

Due to redistricting, Republicans are likely to retake the House in 2022. There’s also that pesky thing the Left hates–history. The first midterm for a newly minted president is typically a bloodbath. If they’re being honest, Democrats are likely dreading what looks to be coming for them. This explains why they’re pushing so hard to end the filibuster now. Democrats know, at least they better know, they’re on borrowed time, and they’re desperately trying to push through their insanely unpopular policy now.

However, the Left has been hoping and praying that a civil war within the Republican party leads to a suppression of victories to come in approximately 20 more months. For this to happen, Democrats were banking on Donald Trump just going scorched earth, with no care for whether the GOP takes back the majority or not.

That’s not going to happen, as the former president just blew up the hope Democrats had. You know that millions of liberals are crying out in agony see the following tweet:

You read that correctly! Trump is saying he will prioritize policy over petty politics in the mid-terms. Personally, I’m glad he’s taking this approach. This essentially defuses any major in-fighting within the party and sets the Republicans up for success.

The fundamentals and the fact Democrats continue to destroy and ruin everything they touch. Trump can be a positive force toward sending Nancy Pelosi into retirement, and that benefits Trump and the GOP in the long term.

However, I do think Trump won’t endorse Liz Cheney nor should he. There still needs to be real primary fights to rid the party of establishment, me-first conservatives. Moreover, anyone who voted for impeachment is going to suffer the political consequences. No matter, Trump is willing to support candidates that fit their districts and are positioned to win.

As former Vice President Biden and President Harris continue to destroy our nation’s sovereignty with a worsening border situation, inflation is commencing, and more issues are emerging in our foreign policy (e.g., China emasculating Secretary of State Blinken.) Without a GOP civil war to save them, their path to retaining their majorities in 2022 becomes a very tall task, and once Republicans take over again, Joe Biden’s life is going to turn to misery.

Trump is being a team player, even if it ticks off some of his supporters. But this is the right move. Our country is devolving into a mess and the Biden administration is becoming more and more totalitarian and authoritarian with each passing day. Republicans can’t be warring with one another.

The 2022 Elections must be the only thing that matters as the stakes are simply too high!

