https://www.dailywire.com/news/democrats-push-back-on-their-leaderships-attempt-to-overturn-gop-congresswomans-election-victory-reports

Multiple Democrats are coming out to oppose their party’s alleged attempt to overturn the election result of Iowa’s 2nd Congressional District, which saw Rep. Marianette Miller-Meeks (R) beat out Rita Hart by a total of six votes.

“Just weeks after blasting Donald Trump for trying to overturn the Electoral College, House Democrats are about to try to reverse the outcome of a House election in Iowa to pad their slim majority by an extra seat,” Politico reported. “The Iowa case could become the fourth. Rep. Zoe Lofgren (D-CA), who chairs the Administration panel that will adjudicate the first part of this case — and is a longtime ally of Speaker Nancy Pelosi — has said her panel members are keeping an open mind, that nothing is predetermined and that Hart has the burden of proof.”

Politico reported that a source informed them that the effort has “been blessed by the top echelons of House Democratic leadership.”

“Democrats maintain that the House Admin’s rulings and the motivations of the DCCC are two different things — but it would be politically naive to believe that. The judge in this case is essentially the prosecutor — and yes, this is totally allowed under the Constitution,” the report added. “Still, the flip of the script here is really something to behold. Republicans who followed Trump’s demand that they object to the Electoral College votes, without any proof of fraud, are suddenly calling foul on Hart’s use of Congress to challenge her own election results.”

Numerous Democrat lawmakers oppose the effort and some have gone so far as to speak out publicly against it.

Rep. Chris Pappas (D-NH) said, “This election result was certified by the State of Iowa and Rep. Miller-Meeks was sworn in nearly three months ago…it’s time to move on.”

“Losing a House election by six votes is painful for Democrats,” Rep. Dean Phillips (D-MN) wrote on Twitter. “But overturning it in the House would be even more painful for America. Just because a majority can, does not mean a majority should.”

Losing a House election by six votes is painful for Democrats. But overturning it in the House would be even more painful for America. Just because a majority can, does not mean a majority should. https://t.co/pXaOYBIMue — Rep. Dean Phillips 🇺🇸 (@RepDeanPhillips) March 22, 2021

“I want to see what compelling reasons there are for the feds to get involved in this,” Rep. Lou Correa (D-CA) told CNN. “I think these are issues that right now are probably best left at the state level.”

One House Democrats, who wished to remain anonymous, told The Hill, “It strikes me as remarkably hypocritical and a dangerous precedent at a time we need to be repairing precedents.”

A second House Democrat told the outlet, “As painful as it was to lose this election by six votes, and although I sympathize with Rita Hart, the state certified these election results. Upending them at this point would only serve to further divide the country.”

Rep. David Prince (D-NC) told Fox News that there was “not the slightest chance” that the race would be overturned and that he has “confidence that all sides of that House Administration Committee process are well aware of how sensitive and how difficult this is.”

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

