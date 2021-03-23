https://www.theblaze.com/news/democrats-boulder-massacre-gun-control-agenda

Before details were known about the massacre that happened Monday in Boulder, Colorado, Democrats rushed to advance their gun control agenda.

Police say that 10 people — including one police officer — were murdered at a grocery store. The killer was eventually apprehended, suffering only a few injuries.

What did Democrats say?

Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.), one of the staunchest gun control advocates in Congress, said America must use the Boulder atrocity to take its stand against gun violence.

“This is the moment to make our stand. NOW. Today, our movement is stronger than the gun lobby. They are weak. We are potent. Finally, a President and a Congress that supports gun reform,” Murphy said. “No more Newtowns. No more Parklands. No more Boulders. Now — we make our stand.”

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.), meanwhile, promised that lawmakers would advance gun control measures in the wake of the Boulder massacre.

“We are closely monitoring the situation on the ground in Boulder, Colorado. I’m praying for the Boulder community and the first responders. I’m mourning for those we’ve lost,” Schumer said. “This Senate must and will move forward on legislation to help stop the epidemic of gun violence.”

Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.), lamenting the latest mass tragedy, said gun reform is the only adequate response.

“As horrifying reports continue to emerge from Colorado, my heart is with the victims, their families, and the Boulder community,” Schiff said. “Once again, a gunman has turned a public space into a site of tragedy. We don’t have to live in fear like this. We must pass commonsense gun reforms.”

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said:

For the second time in a week, our nation is being confronted by the epidemic of gun violence. Too many families in too many places are being forced to endure this unfathomable pain and anguish. Action is needed now to prevent this scourge from continuing to ravage our communities.

The Boulder massacre came less than one week after eight people — including six Asian women — were slaughtered across multiple spas in Atlanta. Georgia Sen. Raphael Warnock (D) similarly responded to that tragedy by voicing support for increased gun control.

Will gun control happen?

Although opponents of gun control argue that restricting Second Amendment rights will not prevent gun violence, President Joe Biden and Democratic leadership have made it clear they will pursue gun control, especially since they control the White House and Congress.

House Democrats, in fact, have already passed two firearm-related bills, both focusing on enhancing background check measures. Democrats argue such measures would prevent atrocities like what happened in Boulder and Atlanta.

On the third anniversary of the Parkland massacre, Biden similarly demanded more gun control.

“Today, I am calling on Congress to enact commonsense gun law reforms, including requiring background checks on all gun sales, banning assault weapons and high-capacity magazines, and eliminating immunity for gun manufacturers who knowingly put weapons of war on our streets,” he said.

But, as the Associated Press noted, the prospects for serious gun-related reform are “iffy” at best.

Not only does the filibuster stand in the way of Democrats unilaterally passing any legislation they want, but public support for gun control reached the lowest level in several years in 2020.

