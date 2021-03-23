https://thefederalist.com/2021/03/23/alleged-boulder-shooter-is-trump-hating/

Developing….

DENVER — Police in Boulder, Colorado on Tuesday, revealed the identity of the 21-year-old suspect in custody, Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa, charged with 10 counts of first-degree murder over a shooting at an area King Soopers grocery story which left 10 people dead including a police officer.

Alissa, according to Facebook posts reviewed by the Daily Beast before they were taken down, was an anti-Trump Muslim who posted about Islam, prayer, and holidays, in addition to opposing gay marriage and former President Donald Trump’s policies on immigration.

Alissa’s 34-year-old brother, Ali Aliwi Alissa, told the Daily Beast the primary suspect in the Monday shooting was mentally disturbed and paranoid. In high school, Ali Aliwi told the paper, Alissa was “very anti-social” and described “being chased” as if “someone is behind him, someone is looking for him.”

“When he was having lunch with my sister in a restaurant, he said, ‘People are in the parking lot, they are looking for me.’ She went out, and there was no one. We didn’t know what was going on in his head,” Ali Aliwi told the magazine.

Other family members, Ali Aliwi said, were detained by police after the Monday shooting.

Alissa was captured on camera taken into custody Monday afternoon shirtless with what appeared to be blood running down his leg. Another suspect was escorted out of the market with his hands raised, no handcuffs.

Editor’s Note: This story has been updated to remove reports of ISIS sympathies barring further corroboration.

