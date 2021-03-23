https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/544568-duckworth-to-oppose-biden-nominees-over-lack-of-aapi-representation

Sen. Tammy DuckworthLadda (Tammy) Tammy DuckworthOvernight Defense: Top House Armed Services Republican talks National Guard at Capitol, Afghanistan, more | Pentagon chief visits Afghanistan amid administration’s review | Saudis propose Yemen ceasefire Sunday shows – Biden administration grapples with border surge Duckworth: Atlanta shootings look ‘racially motivated’ MORE (D-Ill.) said on Tuesday that she would oppose President Biden Joe BidenGood luck, Dan Bongino! The Hill’s Morning Report – Biden’s next act: Massive infrastructure plan with tax hikes Conservative group says polling shows Dems’ voting rights bill ‘out of sync with American voters’ MORE‘s future nominees on the Senate floor over a lack of Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) representation in his Cabinet.

“I am a ‘no’ vote, on the floor, on all non-diversity nominees. … I will vote for racial minorities and LGBTQ but anybody else, I’m not voting for,” Duckworth, one of two Asian American senators, told reporters.

In a 50-50 Senate, Duckworth’s opposition could stall nominations if all 50 Republican senators vote against one of Biden’s picks. Duckworth said she would stick with her pledge to oppose Biden’s picks until he makes commitments or names AAPI candidates to top executive branch positions, or promises that a future Cabinet pick would be of Asian or Pacific Island descent.

ADVERTISEMENT

Duckworth pointed specifically to Colin Kahl’s nomination for the Pentagon’s top policy job as one she would vote against. Kahl’s nomination was already in limbo because Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin Joe ManchinThe Hill’s Morning Report – Biden’s next act: Massive infrastructure plan with tax hikes Senate confirms Marty Walsh as Biden’s Labor secretary White House eyes sweeping T spending proposal MORE (W.Va.) hasn’t said how he will vote.

Duckworth’s disclosure comes after she and Sen. Mazie Hirono Mazie Keiko HironoLawmakers condemn anti-Asian rhetoric at hearing following shootings OVERNIGHT ENERGY: Graham, Sullivan signal possible support for Haaland confirmation | Agency says Biden leasing pause won’t impact 2021 energy production | Senate panel unanimously advances Biden pick for deputy Energy chief Lobbying world MORE (D-Hawaii) pressed White House staff during a virtual retreat on Monday night about the lack of AAPI representation in the Cabinet.

“When I asked about AAPI representation … the first words out of the staff’s mouth was ‘well, we’re very proud of Vice President Harris’ which is incredibly insulting. That’s not the first time I’ve heard that,” Duckworth said about the call.

Duckworth confirmed that deputy chief of staff Jen O’Malley Dillon was the staffer on the call, but noted that this was a rolling topic that she had been discussing with the White House for months.

President Biden spoke with senators as part of the call, with Duckworth describing him as “caring,” “thoughtful” and “humane” about the increase in hate crimes targeting the AAPI community during the coronavirus pandemic.

ADVERTISEMENT

Just last week, eight people, six of them Asian women, were killed during a shooting spree in Atlanta.

Duckworth added that she had been making suggestions to the White House for well-qualified AAPI nominees “who never even got a phone call.”

“At this point they can call me and tell me what their proposal is,” she said of the administration.

Biden had nominated Neera Tanden Neera TandenWH withdraws deputy Interior secretary amid pushback from Murkowski: report Senate confirms Marty Walsh as Biden’s Labor secretary Ex-Newsom official drops out of running for OMB director MORE to be the director of the Office of Management and Budget. If confirmed she would have been the first South Asian American woman to be confirmed to the position, but her nomination was pulled when it became clear she did not have the votes.

The Senate has also confirmed Katherine Tai Katherine TaiEx-Newsom official drops out of running for OMB director Will new NAFTA block Biden’s progressive regulatory policies? The Hill’s 12:30 Report — Presented by Facebook — Nation mourns violence against Asian Americans MORE to be the U.S. trade representative.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hirono on Tuesday told CNN, “I don’t think the trade representative is what the community understands as a Cabinet-level” post.

“I shared the position that AAPI community has that there hasn’t been a significant number of AAPIs at the cabinet level,” Hirono told me. “I realize that we have Katherine Tai, but I don’t think the trade representative is what the community understands as a cabinet level.” — Manu Raju (@mkraju) March 23, 2021

AAPI groups have been calling for months for more representation at the Cabinet level, with the Asian Pacific American Institute for Congressional Studies noting in January that Biden would be the first president in 20 years not to have a Cabinet secretary who is a member of the AAPI community.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

