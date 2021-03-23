https://www.oann.com/elon-musk-cites-2003-test-drive-as-inspiration-for-tesla-success/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=elon-musk-cites-2003-test-drive-as-inspiration-for-tesla-success

Earlier this month marked the five year anniversary of the day the Tesla roadster began regular production. However, the man who brought the iconic car to worldwide fame got his inspiration for the future of electric vehicles years earlier.

Elon Musk attributes his ascent to automotive power to a test drive he took nearly 20 years ago when he got behind the wheel of a AC Propulsion tzero. In past interviews, he mentioned that despite the car’s lack of a roof, doors and airbags, he was intrigued by its potential.

According to Musk, proof of concept is all the guys at AC Propulsion had in mind. Musk, however, had bigger ideas. A year later he joined the board of Tesla and got to work bringing the ride of his life to major markets across the world.

Now, seven years later, Tesla commands 79 percent of the U.S. electric car market and Musk has recently promised new designs will head to production soon.

