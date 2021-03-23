https://www.theepochtimes.com/facebook-page-appearing-to-belong-to-boulder-shooting-suspect-lamented-islamophobia-bashed-trump_3745948.html

A Facebook page that appeared to belong to the suspect who allegedly shot and killed 10 people at a Boulder, Colorado, supermarket on Monday included comments praising Islam, lamenting not having a girlfriend, criticized former President Donald Trump, described alleged stalking incidents, and often posted about UFC events.

Authorities in Boulder identified the suspect as 21-year-old Ahmad Al Aliwi Al-Issa, or Alissa. An account that appears to belong to him made several references to racism and Islamophobia in 2019.

“Yeah if these racist islamophobic people would stop hacking my phone and let me have a normal life I probably could,” said the post on an account belonging to a man named Ahmad Al Issa, according to screenshots of the posts that circulated widely on Twitter after the suspect’s name was revealed Tuesday.

Another alleged post read, “The Muslims at the #christchurch mosque were not the victims of a single shooter. They were victims of the entire Islamophobia industry that vilified them.” He was referring to the 2019 shootings in Christchurch, New Zealand, that left dozens of people dead.

A now-deleted post that allegedly belonged to Boulder, Colorado, shooting suspect Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa. (Facebook screenshot)

Other social media posts included negative comments about former President Donald Trump, accusing him of winning the 2016 election “because of racism.” Another post in 2019 simply stated, “#NeedAGirlfriend.” In another post, he allegedly said that “Trump’s such a [expletive],” referring to a Washington Post article about the former president’s refugee settlement policy. He also once allegedly posted a Facebook story criticizing Trump’s approach to immigration, saying, “Why refugees and immigrants are good for America.”

Another Facebook post included a belief that he was being stalked by someone, claiming it was “part of racism for sure” and said he believed someone was “spreading rumors” about him.

A cursory search of Facebook suggests that his social media account was taken down. According to screenshots of the deleted page, Al-Issa appears to have been born in Syria in 1999 and was a wrestler at Arvada West High School.

The Epoch Times, which has contacted Facebook for comment, has not been able to independently verify the screenshots of Al-Issa’s alleged social media posts.

Al-Issa’s brother, in an interview with the Daily Beast, described the suspect as “anti-social” and paranoid.

“When he was having lunch with my sister in a restaurant, he said, ‘People are in the parking lot, they are looking for me,’” the brother, Ali Aliwi Al-Issa, 34, told the outlet. “She went out, and there was no one. We didn’t know what was going on in his head.”

But his brother said that Al-Issa likely did not act due to political or ideological reasons.

“[It was] not at all a political statement, it’s mental illness,” the elder Al-Issa said. “The guy used to get bullied a lot in high school, he was like an outgoing kid but after he went to high school and got bullied a lot, he started becoming anti-social.”

A number listed for Al-Issa went straight to voicemail on Tuesday.

Several former classmates described the suspect as paranoid and short-tempered. “He was kind of scary to be around,” said Dayton Marvel, who graduated from Arvada West High School.

“His senior year, during the wrestle-offs to see who makes varsity, he actually lost his match and quit the team and yelled out in the wrestling room that he was like going to kill everybody,” Marvel, who was on the wrestling team with him, told the Denver Post. “Nobody believed him. We were just all kind of freaked out by it, but nobody did anything about it.”

Marvel added told the Post that Al-Issa was concerned about others targeting him because he’s a Muslim.

Officer Eric Talley, one of the victims, in a file photo. (Courtesy of Boulder Police Department via AP)

“He would talk about him being Muslim and how if anybody tried anything, he would file a hate crime and say they were making it up,” Marvel said. “It was a crazy deal. I just know he was a pretty cool kid until something made him mad, and then whatever made him mad, he went over the edge — way too far.”

Authorities have not yet determined a motive.

“Officers were dispatched to Kings Soopers. They arrived on the scene within minutes and immediately entered the store and engaged the suspect. There was an exchange of gunfire. The suspect was shot and a number of other officers were injured,” Boulder Police Chief Maris Herold said in a news conference.

The ten victims were identified as Denny Stong, 20; Nevin Stanasic, 23; Rikki Olds, 25; Tralona Bartkowiak, 49; Suzanne Fountain, 59; Teri Leiker, 51; Eric Talley, 51; Kevin Mahoney, 61; Lynn Murray, 62; Jody Waters, 65; and Boulder Police Department officer Eric Talley.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

