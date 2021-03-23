https://redstate.com/nick-arama/2021/03/23/far-from-humane-biden-border-policy-is-making-mexican-cartels-and-human-traffickers-rich-n349068
About The Author
Related Posts
CBS' Catherine Herridge Drops Some Troubling Previously Unknown Info About Coronavirus
January 16, 2021
When All You Do Is Hate Trump, Everyone Looks Like Trump to You
February 22, 2021
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy