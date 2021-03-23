https://twitchy.com/samj-3930/2021/03/23/ffs-get-a-new-talking-point-leftys-lame-zinger-about-when-the-second-amendment-was-written-backfires-splendidly/

You’d think by now the people who want to control guns would have figured out these talking points about when the Constitution was written are about as effective as a pair of teets on a bull, and yet here we are. Forget that the Constitution is timeless, the very concept of this talking point technically negates the First Amendment which makes it look even stupider …

Such a tired and overplayed debate point:

They really really really really hate the Second Amendment.

And really really really need to wait before making statements after any sort of shooting, especially now that we know the name of the gunman.

But they didn’t know guns would go PEW PEW PEW!

Freakin’ colleges these days.

Heh.

Please, let’s not give them any ideas.

We’re sensing a pattern here.

***

Related:

BREAKING: Boulder, CO shooting suspect identified as 21-year-old Ahmad Al-Issa (Updated)

‘A cold disconnect?’ Thread exposes Kamala Harris’ ‘go-to’ behavior when she’s lying, nervous, or uncomfortable (and it’s almost creepy)

A privilege? REALLY?! West Chester, PA school board president’s 2020 email to superintendent about reopening schools so DAMNING (and telling)

WHOA: Even Shaun King sees hypocrisy of people who raged about Trump’s border for years going quiet NOW and the Left can’t DEAL

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...