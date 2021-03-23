https://thehill.com/homenews/media/544515-gannett-parts-way-with-reporter-after-offensive-photo-caption-at-nj-paper

A reporter for the Asbury Park Press in New Jersey is no longer working for the Gannett-owned newspaper after publication of an offensive photo caption over the weekend.

The caption, posted Sunday under a photo of a nurse preparing to vaccinate someone, described her as a “f—ing hot nurse” and used the acronym for the slur Jewish American princess. It was taken down shortly after publication.

“This was an inexcusable act. The objectification of women and religious insults are intentional actions,” Paul D’Ambrosio, the paper’s executive editor, wrote in a message Tuesday on the Asbury Park Press website. “The reporter in question is no longer with the company.”

D’Ambrosio did not mention the name of the reporter, but the New Jersey Globe, which first broke the story, identified the reporter as Gustavo Martinez Contreras.

D’Ambrosio did not immediately respond to The Hill’s request for comment. Contreras could not be reached.

The newspaper is also changing its photo approval process in the wake of the scandal, according to D’Ambrosio’s public post and internal documents seen by The Hill.

“Our credibility in the community is paramount to our success,” D’Ambrosio said in an email to the paper’s staff. “Whatever delays the above SOP cause are irrelevant compared to the damage [of the] offensive sentence.”

He also asked staffers to “avoid commenting on this matter on social media or any media people who may reach out to you.”

D’Ambrosio said in his public statement that the caption made it online because of a “system [that] does allow staffers to publish directly to our website and mobile app. We trust the professionalism of our employees and know speed can be important when covering breaking news. This system has been in use for nearly a decade, and across our suite of 250-plus publications, we have not had a similar incident to this one.”

D’Ambrosio told staffers in his memo that going forward, “all photo captions and photo galleries must be reviewed by two sets of eyes” and those reviewers have to put their initials beside their approvals.

“As the content creator, it is your responsibility to ask the coach or producer or even another staffer to review the package in a timely fashion to ensure the above is never repeated,” D’Ambrosio added.

