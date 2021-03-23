https://www.nationalreview.com/corner/gun-bans-dont-stop-killers/

After the Atlanta shooting last week, progressives dove headfirst into another round of moral panic about “white supremacy,” even before they knew if there was any racial motivation involved in the killings. When the shooter’s identity inconveniences that well-worn narrative, as it does in the Boulder shooting today, liberals will jump straight to pushing for more useless gun regulations.

In the wake of the latter shooting, Senate majority leader Chuck Schumer promised a vote on “universal background checks” this week, even though the Boulder gunman reportedly purchased his rifle at a store, which would mean he had a clean background check …