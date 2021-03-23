https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/544542-gun-used-in-boulder-shooting-bought-less-than-a-week-earlier

Authorities on Tuesday said that the 21-year-old gunman who opened fire in a Boulder, Colo. supermarket on Monday bought the gun he used less than a week before the shooting that left 10 people dead.

Court documents obtained by The Associated Press show that Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa bought the AR-15 rifle he used on March 22 six days before the shooting at a King Soopers supermarket. The documents do not indicate where Alissa bought the gun.

An unnamed law enforcement official briefed on the shooting told the AP that officials are attempting to trace the gun.

ADVERTISEMENT

Alissa has been charged with 10 counts of first-degree murder. Police have not yet identified a motive for his attack.

This attack was the seventh mass killing in the U.S. this year, the AP notes, occurring less than a week after a gunman in Atlanta killed eight people, including six Asian women.

Alissa’s family told authorities he was suffering from some form of mental illness, with relatives reporting that Alissa told them he was being followed or chased.

Colorado Rep. Joe NeguseJoseph (Joe) NeguseDemocrats, Republicans recommend more input, detail on Biden conservation goals The threat of domestic violent extremists has been growing, it’s time we combat it Hillicon Valley: Democrats push Facebook to ‘take responsibility’ for placement of gun accessory ads | Lawmakers introduce bill allowing Americans to take foreign hackers to court | Malala Yousafzai signs content deal with Apple MORE (D), whose district includes Boulder, said Tuesday that “the time for inaction is over” when it comes to gun control laws while appearing on “CBS This Morning.”

“The gun lobby and so many others have stopped the ability to make meaningful reforms in the past, but that’s no excuse. I think the American people are tired of excuses,” Neguse said.

President Biden Joe BidenGood luck, Dan Bongino! The Hill’s Morning Report – Biden’s next act: Massive infrastructure plan with tax hikes Conservative group says polling shows Dems’ voting rights bill ‘out of sync with American voters’ MORE on Tuesday called on Congress to pass a ban on assault weapons and high-capacity magazines in response to the shooting. He also called for loopholes in the background check system to be closed.

“I don’t need to wait another minute, let alone an hour, to take common sense steps that will save lives in the future and to urge my colleagues in the House and Senate to act,” Biden said. “We can ban assault weapons and high-capacity magazines in this country once again. I got that done when I was a senator. … We should do it again.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

