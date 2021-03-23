https://www.oann.com/gunman-ambushes-caravan-transporting-vaccines-in-texas/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=gunman-ambushes-caravan-transporting-vaccines-in-texas

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 2:15 PM PT – Tuesday, March 23, 2021

Police in Texas arrested a man after he attempted to ambush a caravan of National Guardsmen transporting COVID-19 vaccines. 66-year-old Arizona resident Larry Harris was accused of following the caravan in Lubbock for ten miles early Monday morning before trying to run it off the road.

According to reports, Harris identified himself to the 11 unarmed soldiers as a detective and ordered them out of the vehicles. The suspect told them he was looking for a kidnapped woman and child.

The police chief credited the department for its quick response to the ambush.

“I was very thankful that it didn’t turn into major bloodshed,” Idalou Police Chief Eric Williams recalled. “He made a U-Turn on the highway and parked his vehicle head-on in front of those vans, got out, announced that he was a detective, [but] didn’t show a badge, didn’t show credentials.”

Authorities believe he was suffering from a mental condition. The suspect faces several charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and impersonating an officer.

