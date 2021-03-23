https://www.theepochtimes.com/harris-faulkners-incorrect-dhs-secretary-resignation-announcement-due-to-audio-issue-fox-news-says_3746348.html

Fox News host Harris Faulkner incorrectly reporting on air that Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas resigned stemmed from an audio issue, a network spokesperson told The Epoch Times on Tuesday.

“The error stemmed from an audio issue in a virtual working environment. We corrected the mistake and continued on with the interview,” the spokesperson said via email.

Faulkner was interviewing former President Donald Trump on Monday when she said, “I want to get to this because it’s just happened now and I want to double check this with our producers—the DHS secretary, Alejandro Mayorkas, has resigned. Mr. President.”

Trump responded that he wasn’t surprised, adding, “Good. That’s a big victory for our country.”

“Hold on. Let me—let, let me stop. Let me stop. Let me listen to my team one more time. Forgive me. Forgive me, that has not happened, but—and I apologize, listening to the team and you,” Faulkner said.

After Trump remarked, “cross off that victory,” Faulkner continued apologizing and clarified that Mayorkas had not resigned.

Trump had called on Sunday for Mayorkas to step down, accusing the Biden administration of mishandling border control amid a surge in illegal border crossings.

