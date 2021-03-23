https://www.theblaze.com/news/harrys-razors-knowles-trans

A razor company ended its business relationship with a conservative show after one Twitter user complained about their treatment of the transgender debate.

Harry’s razors responded to a Twitter complaint from a user with only 15 followers and ended their sponsorship of The Michael Knowles Show, a conservative political commentary show.

“@harrys is sponsoring Michael Knowles. The same @michaeljknowles who is spreading homophobic and transphobic content. He had Joesph Nicolosi jr as a guest on his show and equates being trans to having schizophrenia. It is wrong that Harry’s or anyone sponsors this vile content,” read the tweet from the anonymous account.

“Thanks for bringing this up. We condemn the views in this video, which are inexcusable & at odds with our longtime support of the LGBTQ+ community,” said the official account Harry’s razors.

“We’ve ended our relationship with this show & are looking into our sponsorships to prevent any values misalignment going forward,” they added.

Jeremy Boreing, the producer of the show, responded on Twitter to the company.

“Harry’s makes great razors. That’s why we’ve been proud to advertise them for years. We know @harrys doesn’t share our values. Who cares? Economic decisions shouldn’t be political decisions,” tweeted Boreing.

“But now Harry’s has decided to declare that conservatives don’t deserve great razors.

Boreing went on to point out that the video that had ostensibly caused Harry’s razors to end their business relationship was from 2019.

“All that happened here is they got caught – caught committing the ‘inexcusable’ sin of selling good products to good people with different political values,” he tweeted. “That’s where we are.”

Knowles also addressed the controversy on his show and criticized Harry’s razors for attacking his audience in a “vicious” way.

