Republicans pouncing is so old news.

The new hotness? Republicans preparing to pounce:

With some centrist House Dems now balking at their leadership’s bid to try to overturn a state-certified House election in Iowa, Republicans are preparing to pounce https://t.co/lIR2YkekrN — POLITICO (@politico) March 23, 2021

Wow, Politico. Republicans must be exhausted!

Now it’s not just that Republicans pounce — they also *prepare* to pounce! https://t.co/QLsYE0Rvjz — Ed Morrissey (@EdMorrissey) March 23, 2021

Are you sure they’re not preparing to seize on it? — AdamInHTownTX (Freedom Loving Neanderthal) (@AdamInHTownTX) March 23, 2021

Nope, not this time. This is strictly a must-pounce situation:

Republicans are “preparing to pounce” if the Democratic House overturns an election that has been certified. It fascinates me that the press is willing to add the most bizarre linguistic innovations into its stylebooks when pressured, but cannot stop using the “pounce” framing. pic.twitter.com/jndypfnTOl — Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) March 23, 2021

What can they say? It’s a classic!

Ah yes… the Prepared To Pounce strategy.

Not to be confused with the Proactive Pouncing strategy….. or the Swiftly Seize Upon strategy. — Pete Kaliner (@PeteKaliner) March 23, 2021

“Preparing to pounce. All systems are go.” pic.twitter.com/jvNhv15zX6 — Jason (@jasonhsv) March 23, 2021

Next headline: Republicans Pounce on Democrat Response to Republican Pouncing Preparations — John Hayward (@Doc_0) March 23, 2021

Can’t wait!

“Preparing to Pounce” made me giggle, however… they’re legit trying to overturn an election. Something we’ve heard will destroy democracy, end of civilization, etc, etc. I wish The Media didn’t suck. https://t.co/mMmEcxhwvx — BiasedGirl (@BiasedGirl) March 23, 2021

So do we.

