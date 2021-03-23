https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/03/23/house-dems-are-trying-to-overturn-certified-iowa-election-results-but-politico-is-focused-like-a-laser-on-republicans-preparing-to-pounce/

Republicans pouncing is so old news.

The new hotness? Republicans preparing to pounce:

Wow, Politico. Republicans must be exhausted!

Nope, not this time. This is strictly a must-pounce situation:

What can they say? It’s a classic!

Can’t wait!

So do we.

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...