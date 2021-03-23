https://noqreport.com/2021/03/23/if-we-dont-free-ourselves-from-virus-spreader-facemasks-now-we-never-will/

We observed months ago that facemasks were always going to be the last vestige of COVID control. Simply because the other portions aren’t as easily enforced. Health officials can’t be running around with tape measures to check social distancing or checking if people are washing their hands. But they can easily check to see if someone is wearing a virus spreader.

Of course, at the beginning of ’15 days to slow the spread’ – a year ago – they told us not to wear them for some very good reasons. Couple the fact that wearing one all the time means constant adjustment and the spreading of viruses – hence the name. Along with the fact that most people are untrained in their use means they can have the opposite effect. They also make it difficult to breathe so you have to touch the mask to pull it down, negating their whole purpose in the first place.

Getting rid of virus spreaders.

We should have known something was up months ago when someone suggested a special coloured mask for those who had been vaccinated. This is wrong on many levels starting with the fact that they still wanted people to wear them even after they are immune from the disease.

This ‘mindset’ has continued through with the Dr. Faui Video. He didn’t have any rationale for attacking our natural and civil rights in forcing us to wear virus spreaders, aside from the new variants threats. Problem is, there will always be new variants.

The backward mindset was even worse, given that the virus spreader Nazis should have to prove they are needed instead of the other way around. But they start with arbitrary dictates being law of the land and go from there, at least in their minds.

Why three-foot social distancing?

We noted with some bemusement that some authorities have abruptly decided that 3 feet is sufficient ‘social distancing’ now. Why did that suddenly come into vogue?

It’s easy to realise if you take into consideration that they don’t want to look like they’ve lost control of the situation. Back in normal times, this is about the normal distance people stay apart from each other.

In other words, we’re getting back to normal. But the powers that be can’t let it go so they are trying to make it look like they are still dictating our actions. We would have done this anyway, but now they can crow about it as though they had anything to do with it.

If they let vaccinated people go unmasked, the whole pandemic fear regime falls apart.

Obviously, if the vaccinated and immune go free, others will take the cue to rid themselves of their muzzles. This is why the virus spreader Nazis want to keep the vaccinated and immune muted. Unless they can force people to differentiate themselves, most people will take a cue and be rid of them.

Once that happens, the fear regime falls apart and we will get back to normal. They won’t have much to hold over our heads, and without people walking around without constant fear reminders on their faces, our society will become a lot more pleasant.

In a way, the distancing debacle gives us insight into how to get rid of masks.

They had to ‘let’ people ‘distance’ at 3 feet simply because it was going to happen anyway. Societies around the world have varying measures of personal space. It can depend on time and place but can vary between 2- 3 feet. In other words, the authorities in this situation are tacitly admitting that they have lost control of the situation but are desperately trying to save face.

However, they would love to keep control by forcing people to wear virus spreaders until the end of time because reasons. They will always have some new excuse, either flu season or COVID variants.

Nevertheless, right now more people are being vaccinated while the weather is getting warmer in the Northern Hemisphere. This means fewer case numbers unless the Biden regime manages to import enough new cases from the third world.

The Bottom Line – Drop your virus spreader.

Thus, everyone should be taking every opportunity to ditch their virus spreader. This means making choices in shops and restaurants that aren’t as draconian on the practice. This means letting people know that you are making those choices based on that criteria.

As more people drop their virus spreaders, it will have a magnifying effect. Of course, the misinformation media will play up any and all increases while ignoring the drop-offs. But if everyone is getting vaccinated, why does it matter?

After a while, the majority will be virus spreader-free. Sure, the while the virtue signallers will still parade around. But eventually, even they will realise that it’s pointless to try and maintain the fear regime. Soon enough virus spreaders will be a thing of the past.

‘The Purge’ by Big Tech targets conservatives, including us

Just when we thought the Covid-19 lockdowns were ending and our ability to stay afloat was improving, censorship reared its ugly head.

For the last few months, NOQ Report has appealed to our readers for assistance in staying afloat through Covid-19 lockdowns. The downturn in the economy has limited our ability to generate proper ad revenue just as our traffic was skyrocketing. We had our first sustained stretch of three months with over a million visitors in November, December, and January, but February saw a dip.

It wasn’t just the shortened month. We expected that. We also expected the continuation of dropping traffic from “woke” Big Tech companies like Google, Facebook, and Twitter, but it has actually been much worse than anticipated. Our Twitter account was banned. One of our YouTube accounts was banned and another has been suspended. Facebook “fact-checks” everything we post. Spotify canceled us. Why? Because we believe in the truth prevailing, and that means we will continue to discuss “taboo” topics.

The 2020 presidential election was stolen. You can’t say that on Big Tech platforms without risking cancelation, but we’d rather get cancelled for telling the truth rather than staying around to repeat mainstream media’s lies. They have been covering it up since before the election and they’ve convinced the vast majority of conservative news outlets that they will be harmed if they continue to discuss voter fraud. We refuse to back down. The truth is the truth.

The lies associated with Covid-19 are only slightly more prevalent than the suppression of valid scientific information that runs counter to the prescribed narrative. We should be allowed to ask questions about the vaccines, for example, as there is ample evidence for concern. One does not have to be an “anti-vaxxer” in order to want answers about vaccines that are still considered experimental and that have a track record in a short period of time of having side-effects. These questions are not allowed on Big Tech which is just another reason we are getting cancelled.

There are more topics that they refuse to allow. In turn, we refuse to stop discussing them. This is why we desperately need your help. The best way NOQ Report readers can help is to donate. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal as well. We are on track to be short by about $5300 per month in order to maintain operations.

The second way to help is to become a partner. We’ve strongly considered seeking angel investors in the past but because we were paying the bills, it didn’t seem necessary. Now, we’re struggling to pay the bills. We had 5,657,724 sessions on our website from November, 2020, through February, 2021. Our intention is to elevate that to higher levels this year by focusing on a strategy that relies on free speech rather than being beholden to progressive Big Tech companies.

During that four-month stretch, Twitter and Facebook accounted for about 20% of our traffic. We are actively working on operating as if that traffic is zero, replacing it with platforms that operate more freely such as Gab, Parler, and others. While we were never as dependent on Big Tech as most conservative sites, we’d like to be completely free from them. That doesn’t mean we will block them, but we refuse to be beholden to companies that absolutely despise us simply because of our political ideology.

We’re heading in the right direction and we believe we’re ready talk to patriotic investors who want to not only “get in on the action” but more importantly who want to help America hear the truth. Interested investors should contact me directly with the contact button above.

As the world spirals towards radical progressivism, the need for truthful journalism has never been greater. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report going.

Bitcoin: 32SeW2Ajn86g4dATWtWreABhEkiqxsKUGn

Join fellow patriots as we form a grassroots movement to advance the cause of conservatism. The coronavirus crisis has prompted many, even some conservatives, to promote authoritarianism. It’s understandable to some extent now, but it must not be allowed to embed itself in American life. We currently have 11,000+ patriots with us in a very short time. If you are interested, please join us to receive updates.

