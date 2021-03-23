https://thefederalist.com/2021/03/23/omar-decries-whiteness-of-atlanta-shooter-then-vilifies-focus-on-race-of-boulder-shooter/

Minnesota Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar complained Tuesday after the identity of the Boulder, Colorado shooting suspect was revealed to be a 21-year-old Middle Eastern Muslim that people only raise focus on race when the accused is not white.

“The shooter’s race or ethnicity seems front and center when they aren’t white,” Omar wrote on Twitter. “Otherwise, it’s just a mentally ill young man having a bad day. Narratives drive our responses to awful crimes committed against innocent people, pay attention to these responses and who is targeted.”

On March 17, however, when Atlanta police held a press conference cautioning their investigation into an area shooting spree on massage parlors was still early but did not appear racially motivated, Omar focused on the charged culprit’s race, who is white.

“It isn’t hard to understand why it’s so normalized for law enforcement to protect the humanity of white mass murderers and their willingness to continually make excuses for them,” Omar wrote on Twitter.

Vice President Kamala Harris’s niece also fixated on the alleged Boulder shooter’s race presuming the assailant was white in a since-deleted tweet.

“The Atlanta shooting was not even a week ago,” Meena Harris wrote, according to Fox News. “Violent white men are the greatest terrorist threat to our country.”

Harris later tweeted a racist apology Tuesday morning.

I deleted a previous tweet about the suspect in the Boulder shooting. I made an assumption based on his being taken into custody alive and the fact that the majority of mass shootings in the U.S. are carried out by white men. — Meena Harris (@meenaharris) March 23, 2021

