https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/03/23/journo-and-nbc-msnbc-political-analyst-knows-its-easier-to-buy-a-gun-than-to-register-to-vote-in-georgia-because-activists-say-so/

Punchbowl News founder and MSNBC/NBC News political analyst Jake Sherman is covering Senate Democrats’ push for gun control, which has only ratcheted up in the wake of yesterday’s deadly mass shooting in Boulder, Colorado:

Sherman just has one last thing to add to his thread:

Wow, Jake. Thank you for that excellent journalisming.

What more do you need?

Because journalism, that’s why.

Nope, sorry. That’s not how journalism works these days.

Guess it’s up to us rubes to do Jake Sherman’s job for him.

Well, it’s mostly not true. Sherman’s correct about one thing:

Count on it.

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...