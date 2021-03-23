https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/03/23/journo-and-nbc-msnbc-political-analyst-knows-its-easier-to-buy-a-gun-than-to-register-to-vote-in-georgia-because-activists-say-so/

Punchbowl News founder and MSNBC/NBC News political analyst Jake Sherman is covering Senate Democrats’ push for gun control, which has only ratcheted up in the wake of yesterday’s deadly mass shooting in Boulder, Colorado:

10 ppl were murdered yesterday in a mass shooting. 8 ppl killed in ATL last week. Senate Judiciary has a gun hearing today. hearing was scheduled before the shootings. That’s the point Dems are making: Mass shootings happen w/o warning or reason@PunchbowlNews this AM — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) March 23, 2021

Democrats will find themselves asking what good is it to have majorities in both chambers and the White House if not to pass a priority like gun control? — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) March 23, 2021

For context: It’s worth noting that the last time gun control legislation had a serious chance of getting through Congress was following the Sandy Hook massacre in late 2012. — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) March 23, 2021

Former president Barack Obama tapped Biden, then the VP, to lead that effort, which ultimately failed as a bipartisan background checks bill stalled on the Senate floor. — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) March 23, 2021

Biden and Obama were rapped by many for their inability to cut a deal and use the widespread national attention to force Congress to act. We could see that play out again here. — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) March 23, 2021

Sherman just has one last thing to add to his thread:

One other note: Activists have pointed out that in Georgia, for instance, it’s easier to buy a gun than to register to vote. This says a lot about where America is headed in 2021. — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) March 23, 2021

Wow, Jake. Thank you for that excellent journalisming.

I am skeptical of this claim — Harpua (@Harpua71) March 23, 2021

Are those activists correct? Have you verified that claim? — Bob Mann (@BobMann2001) March 23, 2021

Oh, activists say that, do they? — I got your #Unity right here (@jtLOL) March 23, 2021

What more do you need?

I’m a need you to show your work on that one Jake. https://t.co/e4ymznIIoA — Band Aid King Dempsey (@DempMcgee) March 23, 2021

Activists say lots of ridiculous things that dutifully repeated without a basic factcheck. https://t.co/ypPVN6Seur — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) March 23, 2021

Jake, perhaps you would care to fact check that statement if you’re going to blast it out. https://t.co/YuTdyORCo8 — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) March 23, 2021

Why amplify an inflammatory point made by activists without even verifying if it’s true? https://t.co/RRZDDoWvo3 — EdAsante (@EdAsante77) March 23, 2021

Because journalism, that’s why.

“Activists say” should’ve been followed by a fact check but I guess thats a bridge too far. — Back off, War Child (@silver_shots) March 23, 2021

Maybe as a journalist you could get to the bottom of the claim made by ‘activists’ instead of dragging your reputation further into the ditch. — Sean Agnew (@seanagnew) March 23, 2021

Nope, sorry. That’s not how journalism works these days.

So is what those activists have “pointed out” true in any way, shape, or form, Jake? (Spoiler: no.) — Aldous Huxley’s Ghost™ (@AF632) March 23, 2021

Guess it’s up to us rubes to do Jake Sherman’s job for him.

This is disinformation https://t.co/gyYoW3WWNj — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) March 23, 2021

Activists are actually incorrect here. — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) March 23, 2021

People believe this kind of crap because a blue check Mark said if. Since when do you need to fill out a form, pay a fee, and go through a background check to vote? Quit gaslighting. — Beth Baumann (@eb454) March 23, 2021

In Georgia, you can register online to vote. You have to get a background check to buy a gun. https://t.co/uv9rDGomKy — Amber Athey (@amber_athey) March 23, 2021

As a Georgia resident who was offered voter registration multiple times at my local supermarket, drugstore, and others, let me emphasize this is inaccurate. — treyinathens (@treyinathens) March 23, 2021

I’ve lived in, voted in, bought guns in the state of Georgia for 20 years now. This is false in every sense of the word. — Neanderthal Theologian (@ljsheeley3) March 23, 2021

This is a flat-out lie. https://t.co/1dCw8NLbW5 — Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) March 23, 2021

You should delete this because it’s not true at all. — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) March 23, 2021

Well, it’s mostly not true. Sherman’s correct about one thing:

He’s right. It says that the activists will continue to spout nonsense in 2021. https://t.co/K7szvzPrU4 — LoLNothingMatters (@DastDn) March 23, 2021

Count on it.

