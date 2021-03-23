https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/03/just-syrian-born-boulder-shooter-ahmad-al-issas-identity-previously-known-fbi/

Ahmad Al-Issa

Another day, another failure by the FBI, our “premiere” law enforcement agency.

The Boulder, Colorado killer was publicly identified on Tuesday after his supermarket killing spree.

21-Year-Old, Syrian born Ahmad Al-Issa killed 10 ten people including 51-year-old police officer Eric Talley on Monday during a shooting spree at a King Sooper’s grocery store.

The authorities identified the victims as Eric Talley, 51 (police officer), Denny Stong, 20; Neven Stanisic, 23; Rikki Olds, 25; Tralona Bartkowiak, 49; Suzanne Fountain, 59; Teri Leiker, 51; Kevin Mahoney, 61; Lynn Murray, 62; and Jody Waters, 65.

Al-Issa was charged with 10 Counts of First Degree Murder.

According to the New York Times, Ahmad Al-Issa’s identity was previously known to the FBI because he was linked to someone who was under investigation by the bureau.

The New York Times reported (emphasis our own):

The gunman was armed with both a military-style semiautomatic rifle and a pistol when he walked into the King Soopers store on Monday and opened fire, officials said. They identified the suspect who was arrested at the scene as Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa, who lived in Arvada, a nearby suburb; he was charged on Tuesday with 10 counts of first-degree murder, which in Colorado carries a penalty of life imprisonment without parole. A police affidavit made public on Tuesday said that last week he bought a Ruger AR-556 semiautomatic pistol — essentially a shortened version of an AR-15 style rifle, which fires the same small-caliber, high-velocity ammunition, first developed for battlefield use. Statements from the police and the charging documents did not make fully clear what models of weapons he used in the attack, and whether the Ruger was one of them. The suspect’s identity was previously known to the F.B.I. because he was linked to another individual under investigation by the bureau, according to law enforcement officials. When he was a senior at Arvada West High School, Mr. Alissa was convicted in 2018 of misdemeanor assault against another student in a classroom, and told the police at the time that it was in retaliation for insults and ethnic taunts. Fellow students recall him as having a fierce temper that would flare in response to setbacks or slights.

NYT: “The suspect’s identity was previously known to the F.B.I. because he was linked to another individual under investigation by the bureau, according to law enforcement officials.”

