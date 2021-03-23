https://www.oann.com/vp-harris-seems-to-blame-trump-admin-for-border-crisis/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=vp-harris-seems-to-blame-trump-admin-for-border-crisis

UPDATED 6:45 AM PT – Tuesday, March 23, 2021

Kamala Harris has been put on blast for not taking the crisis at the southern border seriously as the U.S. immigration system appears to be falling apart.

While speaking to reporters in Jacksonville, Florida on Monday, Harris seemed to blame Biden’s border crisis on the previous administration. She claimed that the current administration was left with a challenging situation.

“Yeah First of all, we were left with a very challenging situation. there’s a lot of work going into that and, we expect to have success, but it’s going to take a lot of work. And again, we were presented when we came in with some serious challenges, so.”

She made those comments despite a recent uptick in the number of illegal border crossings following Joe Biden’s decision to lift a number of Trump-era immigration policies.

However, Harris said there’s a lot of work to be done in order to fix the issues she suggested they were left with.

Additionally, both Harris and Biden have remained vague about when exactly they plan to visit the southern border and seemed to laugh when pressed by reporters.

🚨 WATCH → Kamala Harris laughs at a reporter who asked her if she has plans to visit the border. Don’t believe this administration when they say they are serious about solving this crisis. pic.twitter.com/UIYXoW5gaz — Steve Scalise (@SteveScalise) March 23, 2021

According to reports, the number of illegal aliens entering the U.S. has escalated to a 20 year high. Critics have said the crisis at the southern border could destroy the country if the Biden administration refuses to act swiftly.

