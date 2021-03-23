https://thefederalist.com/2021/03/23/kamala-harris-laughs-when-asked-if-she-plans-to-tour-overwhelmed-southern-border/

Vice President Kamala Harris laughed when asked Monday whether she had any plans to visit the southern U.S.-Mexico border being overwhelmed by Central American illegal border crossers at levels of migration not seen for two decades.

“Not today,” Harris said, before falling into a belly laugh. “But I have before, and I’m sure I will again.”

Apparently, the border crisis is now a laughing matter for the Biden administration. WATCH: VP Kamala Harris laughs when asked if she has any plans to visit the border. pic.twitter.com/z3AdoFX0Dq — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) March 22, 2021

Prior to becoming vice president, Harris represented west coast border state California in the U.S. Senate.

The new administration led by Harris and President Joe Biden is now being confronted with a border crisis engineered by the Democrats’ soft rhetoric on immigration and aggressive pursuit of open border policies. Biden halted construction of the border wall, reinstated Obama-era protections for illegal aliens, and ended the “Remain in Mexico” policy which mandated migrants who hoped to enter wait across the border for their court cases to conclude.

The cascade of immigration policies reversing President Donald Trump’s strong immigration enforcement has provoked the flood of migrants flooding across the border. Migrants coming across have said so themselves.

ABC News: “Would you have tried to do this when Donald Trump was President?” Illegal immigrant: “Definitely not” ABC: “Did you come because Joe Biden was elected President?” Illegal: “Basically, basically” That’s the story. Trump protected our border and Joe Biden opened it. pic.twitter.com/aVVWbH4fLI — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) March 21, 2021

Housing unaccompanied migrant children has also now become a ballooning issue as the Biden Department of Homeland Security opens new detention centers derided by Democrats and the corporate press as “cages” under the Trump administration. CBS News reported Sunday about 15,500 unaccompanied migrant minors are in federal custody, citing government data reviewed by the network.

Many of the centers along the southern border are over capacity, provoking government officials to hastily erect more facilities. While a Harris trip to the border remains indefinite, President Biden said Sunday he would be touring the border “at some point,” but offered few details.

