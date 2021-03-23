https://www.dailywire.com/news/kamalols-why-kamala-harris-is-always-laughing

KamaLOL — To laugh loudly and inappropriately in order to wiggle your way out of a difficult or awkward situation.

Kamala Harris has a strange habit of laughing at every opportunity. At times, it’s awkward. At others, it’s just plain unsettling.

One factor brings every example together, however, with the most recent “KamaLOL” instance demonstrating this common theme: the Vice President is a shameless partisan hack, driven by little but her desire to climb.

Earlier this week, a reporter asked Harris whether she planned to visit the border. “Not today,” Harris replied, triggering an immediate and bizarre rendition of her trademark cackle.

If Mike Pence laughed when asked about a border crisis, the media would immediately be calling for him to be burnt at the stake. pic.twitter.com/spXwkkGqzO — Ian Haworth (@ighaworth) March 22, 2021

Setting aside the obvious point that the legacy media would be tripping over themselves to ritually sacrifice any Republican if they chuckled when asked about children in detention centers, it’s important to understand just how despicable this moment of laughter truly is from Kamala Harris.

When Donald Trump was president, the notion of real or mischaracterized mistreatment of migrants was certainly not a laughing matter for Harris. In June 2018, during the height of the “kids in cages” firestorm in which Democrats actively portrayed the Trump administration as synonymous with the Nazi Party and any border control efforts as synonymous with the Holocaust, Harris described separation policies as “unconscionable.”

“They need to end this policy. It is unconscionable, it is immoral, it is wrong, and it is unnecessary, and I think there’s no question that it has become very evident to many many people who have been watching the images that this is not reflective of who we are as a country, and it’s got to stop,” Harris said during an interview with MSNBC.

During the first Democratic primary debate, Harris laid out her immigration policy manifesto.

“I will immediately put in place a meaningful process for reviewing the cases for asylum, and release children from cages, and get rid of the private detention centers, and ensure that this microphone that the president of the United States holds in her hand is used in a way that is about reflecting the values of our country and not about locking children up,” she announced.

In July 2018, Harris declared that “Their children are our children.” As the presidential election approached, Trump’s immigration policies continued to be a central theme in Harris’ campaign.

“When babies are being put in cages, and children separated from their parents, in the name of border security, justice for immigrants is on the ballot,” she told an audience in November 2019.

When children are ripped from their parents and put in cages, immigration justice is on the ballot. pic.twitter.com/gtSlFQAn5V — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) November 11, 2019

Not a giggle in sight.

What changed? Well, Kamala Harris achieved her goal of obtaining power. Now, the people being held in terrible conditions at the border hold no political value, and amount to little more than an embarrassing inconvenience to the Vice President. “Our” children have turned into “what children?”

This leaves her with nothing of note to say, as there is nothing to gain. And when Kamala Harris has nothing to say, she laughs.

More specifically, she KamaLOLs.

Ian Haworth is an Editor and Writer for The Daily Wire. Follow him on Twitter at @ighaworth.

