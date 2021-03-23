https://noqreport.com/2021/03/23/leftist-claims-of-white-supremacist-boulder-shooter-die-down-as-suspects-name-released-ahmad-al-issa/

Share the truth

Social media was abuzz with two clear narratives from leftists following yesterday’s shooting at a King Soopers grocery store in Boulder, Colorado, that left ten people dead, including a police officer. The first was the standard calls for gun control that follow any mass shooting. The second was the all-too-familiar cries about “white supremacist domestic terrorists” on the rampage across the nation.

All of the fury for the second narrative was based on a pixelated image of the suspect being arrested. A bearded, shirtless man with a seemingly lighter complexion can be seen in the viral image. As such, the cries against “white supremacy” rang out loud and clear. But they’ve suddenly stopped now that the suspect’s name has been released.

Ahmad Al-Issa.

His name is Ahmad Al-Issa … just FYI. https://t.co/ZdeEc6qzLZ — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) March 23, 2021

A name can be relatively meaningless when determining the race of an individual, but this suspects name is commonly associated with people of Arab or Persian descent. And looking at the image, the suspect could be from a Middle Eastern heritage.

Authorities said Al-Issa lived “most of his life in the United States” during a Tuesday morning press conference. They are looking into his background, but did not release additional information on his past. Nevertheless, this too points to new assumptions about his history with potential ties to foreign origins or heritage.

Information is still trickling out and jumping to conclusions is never a good idea for the media, but it’s impossible to avoid on social media. This was a terrorist attack. The only question now is whether it should be considered a domestic terrorist attack or a move by a foreign terrorist. No motive has been released by authorities.

Social media loves to pounce. But as the “white supremacist domestic terrorist” narrative becomes less and less credible, many on the left are already changing the subject.

‘The Purge’ by Big Tech targets conservatives, including us

Just when we thought the Covid-19 lockdowns were ending and our ability to stay afloat was improving, censorship reared its ugly head.

For the last few months, NOQ Report has appealed to our readers for assistance in staying afloat through Covid-19 lockdowns. The downturn in the economy has limited our ability to generate proper ad revenue just as our traffic was skyrocketing. We had our first sustained stretch of three months with over a million visitors in November, December, and January, but February saw a dip.

It wasn’t just the shortened month. We expected that. We also expected the continuation of dropping traffic from “woke” Big Tech companies like Google, Facebook, and Twitter, but it has actually been much worse than anticipated. Our Twitter account was banned. One of our YouTube accounts was banned and another has been suspended. Facebook “fact-checks” everything we post. Spotify canceled us. Why? Because we believe in the truth prevailing, and that means we will continue to discuss “taboo” topics.

The 2020 presidential election was stolen. You can’t say that on Big Tech platforms without risking cancelation, but we’d rather get cancelled for telling the truth rather than staying around to repeat mainstream media’s lies. They have been covering it up since before the election and they’ve convinced the vast majority of conservative news outlets that they will be harmed if they continue to discuss voter fraud. We refuse to back down. The truth is the truth.

The lies associated with Covid-19 are only slightly more prevalent than the suppression of valid scientific information that runs counter to the prescribed narrative. We should be allowed to ask questions about the vaccines, for example, as there is ample evidence for concern. One does not have to be an “anti-vaxxer” in order to want answers about vaccines that are still considered experimental and that have a track record in a short period of time of having side-effects. These questions are not allowed on Big Tech which is just another reason we are getting cancelled.

There are more topics that they refuse to allow. In turn, we refuse to stop discussing them. This is why we desperately need your help. The best way NOQ Report readers can help is to donate. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal as well. We are on track to be short by about $5300 per month in order to maintain operations.

The second way to help is to become a partner. We’ve strongly considered seeking angel investors in the past but because we were paying the bills, it didn’t seem necessary. Now, we’re struggling to pay the bills. We had 5,657,724 sessions on our website from November, 2020, through February, 2021. Our intention is to elevate that to higher levels this year by focusing on a strategy that relies on free speech rather than being beholden to progressive Big Tech companies.

During that four-month stretch, Twitter and Facebook accounted for about 20% of our traffic. We are actively working on operating as if that traffic is zero, replacing it with platforms that operate more freely such as Gab, Parler, and others. While we were never as dependent on Big Tech as most conservative sites, we’d like to be completely free from them. That doesn’t mean we will block them, but we refuse to be beholden to companies that absolutely despise us simply because of our political ideology.

We’re heading in the right direction and we believe we’re ready talk to patriotic investors who want to not only “get in on the action” but more importantly who want to help America hear the truth. Interested investors should contact me directly with the contact button above.

As the world spirals towards radical progressivism, the need for truthful journalism has never been greater. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report going.

Bitcoin: 32SeW2Ajn86g4dATWtWreABhEkiqxsKUGn

Join fellow patriots as we form a grassroots movement to advance the cause of conservatism. The coronavirus crisis has prompted many, even some conservatives, to promote authoritarianism. It’s understandable to some extent now, but it must not be allowed to embed itself in American life. We currently have 11,000+ patriots with us in a very short time. If you are interested, please join us to receive updates.

Share the truth

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

