https://redstate.com/sister-toldjah/2021/03/23/legal-arguments-used-by-dem-lawyer-marc-elias-in-iowa-house-race-dispute-should-be-a-national-scandal-n349025
About The Author
Related Posts
The Media Are Absolutely Freaking Terrified of Ron DeSantis, and They Are Showing It
February 9, 2021
Red State CPAC Report 008-0945-28 Feb 2021
February 28, 2021
House Impeachment Managers 'Invite' Trump to Dispute 'Factual Allegations' Under Oath in Senate Trial — or Else (LOL)
February 4, 2021
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy