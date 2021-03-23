https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/stacey-lennox/2021/03/23/lets-give-kristi-noem-some-room-to-maneuver-shes-not-completely-wrong-n1434412

Over the weekend, Governor Kristi Noem came under fire from conservatives after refusing to sign a bill prohibiting transgender girls and women from playing in girls’ and women’s sports. This is a hot-button cultural issue, but I would caution my fellow travelers from making snap judgments and employing purity tests. That behavior ran rampant in the 2016 primary, and we see it as a feature, not a bug, when it happens on the Left. While it is understandable that conservatives are often let down by our elected leaders and we have a reason to be skeptical, let’s take a deep breath for a minute.

I watched Noem’s interview on Tucker Carlson Tonight Monday evening and listened to her speak with radio host Glenn Beck Tuesday morning. According to her statements, the bill can go through to protect girls 18 and under in the state of South Dakota and requires some changes around an individual’s right to sue if they lose a competition to someone who used performance-enhancing drugs. The section of the bill she is asking the legislature to hold off on is the collegiate level portion of the bill.

According to Noem, she has been consulting with legal experts and professors to figure out how she could defend the entire bill once it passed. There are concerns about how the bill as written would fare in the 8th Circuit Court of Appeals and about the NCAA leading a public relations campaign against the state. We saw this when North Carolina passed a bill to keep bathrooms segregated by biological sex. According to CNBC at the time:

