In the wake of a horrific shooting in Boulder, Colo., liberal journalists spread the false narrative that the man who carried out the shooting, now known to be Ahmad Al-Issa, of a nearby town, was a hate-filled white man. Details are now emerging that Al-Issa was a disturbed man with sympathies for ISIS.
Author John Pavlovitz assumed the man was white, and that he received preferential treatment based on his race.
He also said that “angry white guys with guns” should be banned.
Author and BLM activist Meena Harris deleted her tweet, which espoused hate based on the man’s perceived race. Raheem Kassam, of The National Pulse, noted that Twitter had not taken any action despite her peddling of misinformation.
Harris then wrote that she had deleted her tweet based on false assumptions.
Journalist Zaid Jilani also called out Harris’ assumption, saying that most shootings in the US are not committed by white men, and that in fact a remarkably low number of people commit acts like this at all. Jilani states that this fact is more important than the race of the shooters.
Singer songwriter Danisha Carter suggested that there might be a word for the act of making an assumption about another based solely on their race.
Jack Posobiec, who was one of the first to report Al-Issa’s ISIS sympathies per a White House source, noticed that Twitter itself was “spreading disinformation,” since they, too assumed that the shooter was white and compared his treatment by law enforcement to other “white male suspects at the center of recent shootings.”
Activist Dr. Oni Blackstock used this incident to speak against white men owning guns to “reinforce the power they already have.” Author Francis M. Maxwell made similar assumptions, and compared the officers’ response to Al-Issa to the death of Elijah McCain.
Amy Siskind went from disparaging the shooter for being white, to saying not to pay attention to him at all once it was revealed that he is Muslim.
One journalist who prides himself on “debunking” misinformation, Uzair Hasan Rizvi, spread misinformation on his own.
The instant reactions of leftists on Twitter who simply made this assumption are nearly infinite.
The suspect, Ahmad Al-Issa, was taken into custody on Monday afternoon and has been charged with 10 counts of first degree murder. An officer shot him during the process of his apprehension. He was taken to a hospital and pronounced to be in stable condition.