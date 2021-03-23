https://thepostmillennial.com/liberal-journalists-spread-misinformation-about-boulder-shooter

In the wake of a horrific shooting in Boulder, Colo., liberal journalists spread the false narrative that the man who carried out the shooting, now known to be Ahmad Al-Issa, of a nearby town, was a hate-filled white man. Details are now emerging that Al-Issa was a disturbed man with sympathies for ISIS.

BREAKING: The suspect in the #Boulder, Colo. mass shooting where 10 were murdered has been identified as Ahmad al-Issa. He was first described as a white male. His social media, which is now deleted, show he was a religious Muslim who posted frequently about “Islamophobia.” pic.twitter.com/Y6RWNK0nZ7 — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) March 23, 2021

Author John Pavlovitz assumed the man was white, and that he received preferential treatment based on his race.

In America, if you’re white, no matter how many people you kill you’ll be taken into custody alive. — John Pavlovitz (@johnpavlovitz) March 23, 2021

He also said that “angry white guys with guns” should be banned.

We really need to ban angry white guys with guns. — John Pavlovitz (@johnpavlovitz) March 23, 2021

Author and BLM activist Meena Harris deleted her tweet, which espoused hate based on the man’s perceived race. Raheem Kassam, of The National Pulse, noted that Twitter had not taken any action despite her peddling of misinformation.

Twitter allows verified users like @meenaharris to peddle wild disinformation about shootings/terror attacks in real time. If I did this, I’d be suspended immediately. pic.twitter.com/dJHqyPazgG — Raheem Kassam (@RaheemKassam) March 23, 2021

Harris then wrote that she had deleted her tweet based on false assumptions.

The suspect in the mass killing in Boulder, Colo. is Ahmad al-Aliwi al-Issa, an immigrant from Syria who is devoutly Muslim. https://t.co/BcbLKwEbIU — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) March 23, 2021

Journalist Zaid Jilani also called out Harris’ assumption, saying that most shootings in the US are not committed by white men, and that in fact a remarkably low number of people commit acts like this at all. Jilani states that this fact is more important than the race of the shooters.

Majority of mass shootings in the United States are not carried out by white men, and even if they were, learn about basic statistical fallacies. The fact near zero number of people ever commit a mass shooting or act of terrorism is more important than X% of “race” does shootings — Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) March 23, 2021

Singer songwriter Danisha Carter suggested that there might be a word for the act of making an assumption about another based solely on their race.

siri, what is it called when one makes an assumption about others based on race — Danisha Carter ? (@DanishaCarter4) March 23, 2021

Jack Posobiec, who was one of the first to report Al-Issa’s ISIS sympathies per a White House source, noticed that Twitter itself was “spreading disinformation,” since they, too assumed that the shooter was white and compared his treatment by law enforcement to other “white male suspects at the center of recent shootings.”

Right next to my tweet pic.twitter.com/zsLLDMAn5C — Jack Posobiec (@JackPosobiec) March 23, 2021

Activist Dr. Oni Blackstock used this incident to speak against white men owning guns to “reinforce the power they already have.” Author Francis M. Maxwell made similar assumptions, and compared the officers’ response to Al-Issa to the death of Elijah McCain.

This narrative really isn’t going to age well. pic.twitter.com/8qX8to0p2K — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) March 23, 2021

Amy Siskind went from disparaging the shooter for being white, to saying not to pay attention to him at all once it was revealed that he is Muslim.

Did something change overnight? pic.twitter.com/1p1RqecVKu — Jack Posobiec (@JackPosobiec) March 23, 2021

One journalist who prides himself on “debunking” misinformation, Uzair Hasan Rizvi, spread misinformation on his own.

The instant reactions of leftists on Twitter who simply made this assumption are nearly infinite.

Race-baiting blue checks immediately assumed that the Boulder shooter was white. Turns out he’s Middle Eastern. Well done, race-baiting blue checks. pic.twitter.com/psarLFvGKg — Greg Price (@greg_price11) March 23, 2021

The suspect, Ahmad Al-Issa, was taken into custody on Monday afternoon and has been charged with 10 counts of first degree murder. An officer shot him during the process of his apprehension. He was taken to a hospital and pronounced to be in stable condition.





