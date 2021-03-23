https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/matt-margolis/2021/03/23/like-clockwork-biden-is-coming-for-your-guns-after-boulder-shooting-n1434478

In the wake of the deadly shooting in Boulder, Colo., that left 10 people dead, including police officer Eric Talley, a father of seven, who was one of the first on the scene, Joe Biden is calling on Congress to enact stricter gun control.

“I want to be very clear. This is the one thing I do know enough to say on in terms of what’s happened there. While we are still waiting for more information regarding the shooter, his motive, the weapons he used, the guns, the magazines, the weapons, the modifications that apparently have taken place with those weapons involved here, I don’t need to wait another minute, let alone an hour, to take common-sense steps to save lives in the future and to urge my colleagues in the House and Senate to act,” Biden said. “We can ban assault weapons and high-capacity magazines in this country once again. I got that done when I was a senator. It passed, it was the law for the longest time…we should do it again.”

Biden’s claim that the assault weapons ban, signed by President Clinton in 1994 (and lapsed in 2004) had any impact on mass shootings is false. A 2004 study done for the Justice Department found that assault weapons were “rarely used” in gun crimes and that if the ban were renewed, the “effects on gun violence are likely to be small at best and perhaps too small for reliable measurement.” Supporters of the ban argued there were too many loopholes for it to be truly effective.

But facts aren’t exactly Biden’s strong suit. After his impassioned plea for more gun control, Biden conceded he did not have all the information about the shooting.

“I’ll have much more to say as we learn more, but I wanted to be clear,” he said.

The suspect has been identified as 21-year-old Ahmad Al Issa.

